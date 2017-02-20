|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Fantastic story. I'm not surprised Matt was involved, he's a top man (for a Leyther that is
)
and a Hibby lol.
How's things Matt still supporting the Hibee's
Regards , EW
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:31 pm
Well, the dream continues. We managed to get my Dad out for the game again tonight as his surgery has been held over to Tuesday to get some nutrition in him. My son came up from down south. He is a Royal Marine and brought up his arctic gear to keep my Dad warm. With that on, he managed to sit in his regular season ticket seats with us all together (thanks again to Leyther Matt Lawton). He of course had a ball and at the end I shouted to Adam Higson who waited for my Dad to walk over to the boards to shake his hand and get a great photo. Adam is my Dads favourite player.
First SL win, with his family around him (my Mum, son and myself) and a moment to cherish with Adam. Leigh Rugby has given me many great memories, but seeing my Dad put on his Leigh shirt, beam from ear to ear and say "now I feel reet, let's go!". Priceless !
What a night
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:49 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Beltin VL - Just blimmin beltin.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:03 am
frank1
Strong-running second rower
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
GREAT POST actually brought a tear to my eye. Thanks lad. All us Leythers will be wishing your Dad all the best for Tuesday.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:13 am
Great to hear your Dad got to see a Leigh win over Saints at the Fortress that must become the LSV.
Moment's to cherish indeed.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:25 am
Nice one VL. Your Dan must have seen some dross over the years, but at least at this time of his life he is getting to witness the good times with his son and grandson at his side. Memories forever.
