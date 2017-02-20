Well, the dream continues. We managed to get my Dad out for the game again tonight as his surgery has been held over to Tuesday to get some nutrition in him. My son came up from down south. He is a Royal Marine and brought up his arctic gear to keep my Dad warm. With that on, he managed to sit in his regular season ticket seats with us all together (thanks again to Leyther Matt Lawton). He of course had a ball and at the end I shouted to Adam Higson who waited for my Dad to walk over to the boards to shake his hand and get a great photo. Adam is my Dads favourite player.First SL win, with his family around him (my Mum, son and myself) and a moment to cherish with Adam. Leigh Rugby has given me many great memories, but seeing my Dad put on his Leigh shirt, beam from ear to ear and say "now I feel reet, let's go!". Priceless !What a night