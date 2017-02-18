Love the sentiment here, my story is slightly different my dad hasn't attended a Leigh game since 1977-he discovered golf!!! however i started going with my mate and his dad and grandad, and continued to go till i emigrated in 2008 to New Zealand.



I arrived back in this country last Week and we attended the Leeds game last night, this was the first time that both my dad who is 77 and myself 48 have gone to watch Leigh together(we have attended international matches and other sports but calenders never seemed to line up when Leigh were playing), we really enjoyed the game despite the result.



I will be back there on Friday for the saints game before flying back on the Monday, so it will be back to Sky Sports in NZ MixLR at some ungodly hour