Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:31 am
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5668
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Hope your Dad will be OK, my great Uncle lived in Vancouver....but he never blo00dy invited us out there, and 'paid for our flights' !!! :D :BLAH:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:36 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2835
Cracking story VL..All my best to your Dad.Bring on the Saints.
Image

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:40 am
kiwileyther Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 29, 2008 6:58 am
Posts: 180
FAMILEIGH. I hope you and your dad had some quality time and enjoyed the game ( apart from the result of course ). Hope your dad gets well soon vl.

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:11 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1331
Just read your post VC ....

Got to say that is a heartwarming story & without going into the gritty detail, I share your pain, my Dad was 59 & had BC.
All I can do is wish you & your Dad the very Best of British & hope you both had a night to treasure.

God Bless.

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:41 am
TV BOY User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7577
Location: Bramhall
Great post VL and I also can only speak of good things about all of the staff that I have come into contact with at our club. Even though we didn't win I hope you both had a fantastic evening and I wish your dad all the very best and hope he makes a full and swift recovery.
Stories like this are the reasons we love our clubs, our communities and the great game of Rugby League.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:00 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1420
Location: In't Tap Room
What a remarkable story. It totally sums up our club, it's fantastic staff and the great supporters who follow it. I can certainly relate to the passion evident by the two Gentleman for Leigh RLFC.

Best wishes to your Dad, VL, both for a speedy recovery and many more splendid memories together watching our superb club.
