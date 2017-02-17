Thanks to everyone for your wishes. I have read them all to my Dad and he is very touched. It was unbelievable how great he looked at the game.When I heard that we had been given some reserved seats I was worried we had bumped someone else out. Turns out we were in corporate box 2, better known as the full time office for the LSV's Chief Executive. Simon (sorry but I didn't get his second name) had heard the story earlier and had volunteered his personal office up. If anyone ever says that the LSV are not part of the Leyther family then watch out, my Dad and I will hunt you down. What an amazing gesture from a man who has never met us.Able to be warm right until kickoff my Dad even wanted to go out on the balcony for most of the game ! There was no way he could have sat in his usual seat for the whole game. Being able to be inside right until kickoff and then during half time was what made it all possible.I promised my Dad that if Leigh ever got back into Super League, I would be with him at the first home game. Simon, Matt, Andy Parky and the Leigh Rugby family made my dream come true, and gave my Dad the night of his life.Thanks everyone from a very emotional and happy Vancouver Leyther