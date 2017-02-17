WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Heart Felt Thanks

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:02 pm
thepimp007
Great gesture well done all involved. All the best for your dad

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:37 pm
Vancouver Leyther
We are heading out shortly. Yesterday he looked at deaths door after the news. Tonight he looks like a kid on his way to his first game :D
If he doesn't slow down the clubs going to think this was all a con :lol:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:41 pm
mr. chairman
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
We are heading out shortly. Yesterday he looked at deaths door after the news. Tonight he looks like a kid on his way to his first game :D
If he doesn't slow down the clubs going to think this was all a con :lol:

:LOL: :thumb: i over look the bypass and its rammed backed upto lancs going to be a big crowd ,
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:23 pm
What a heart warming story. Hope you and your dad enjoyed the game together. Leigh certainly put up a good performance against Leeds.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:29 pm
JENKY
Good to see that despite the promotion to SL we remain a caring fan friendly club, well done to all concerned.
Hope you & your Dad enjoyed it tonight.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:38 pm
Agreed.

Well done our lads in the ticket office am proud of you.

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:39 pm
charlie caroli
Good evening VL I agree Leyther Matt is a very good bloke, hope you and your Dad both enjoyed the game as much as I did, a d hope it's not long before your Dad is feeling better, give him Charlie's best wishes. :thumb:

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:48 pm
reffy
Awesome, well done everyone (apart from Leeds of course), best wishes to your dad for a speedy recovery.

Heart Felt Thanks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:57 pm
Chesterrhino

All the best mate hope your dad enjoyed the rugby your boys deserved to win good luck.
