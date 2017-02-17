We are heading out shortly. Yesterday he looked at deaths door after the news. Tonight he looks like a kid on his way to his first game If he doesn't slow down the clubs going to think this was all a con
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
i over look the bypass and its rammed backed upto lancs going to be a big crowd ,
Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am Posts: 11091 Location: blackpool tower circus
Good evening VL I agree Leyther Matt is a very good bloke, hope you and your Dad both enjoyed the game as much as I did, a d hope it's not long before your Dad is feeling better, give him Charlie's best wishes.
