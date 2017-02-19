WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:00 pm
faxcar wrote:
Agree . Johnno tries is best best but he's a 7 and it's a 6 that switches more effectively to 1.
We have at least 5 half backs at the club, Murrell, Moore, Johnston, Robinson and Punchard.
Honestly who of them would be a natural fit to fill in at fullback?
Balance plays a big part in any team and I don't think it can be right to have 5 halves and no 1.
Upset the balance and you won't click and it's part of the reason we are so frustratingly inconsistent and never seem to make any progress, constantly tinkering with the team to find a fit that isn't there.


Can we bring Shad back?

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:27 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Dave don't let em drop the Worrier,he's in my Fantasy Team, I need all the help I can get. :lol:

We're both beyond help Ian and don't mention "Drop" and "The Warrior" in the same sentence, poor lad will have nightmares. :lol:

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:30 pm
Norman Bates wrote:
Can we bring Shad back?

I was thinking off him when I was posting, if only, what a difference he would make to the squad.

Having said that Sharp was more like an experienced 1 today and made a big difference, if he could play like that on a regular basis it problem solved.
