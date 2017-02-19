faxcar wrote:

Agree . Johnno tries is best best but he's a 7 and it's a 6 that switches more effectively to 1.

We have at least 5 half backs at the club, Murrell, Moore, Johnston, Robinson and Punchard.

Honestly who of them would be a natural fit to fill in at fullback?

Balance plays a big part in any team and I don't think it can be right to have 5 halves and no 1.

Upset the balance and you won't click and it's part of the reason we are so frustratingly inconsistent and never seem to make any progress, constantly tinkering with the team to find a fit that isn't there.