Re: this weeks squad

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:06 pm
griff1998 wrote:
:lol: Gullible, or what ?

Gullible is not playing, too easily takes a dummy play and What just asks the same question of the opposition defence and is left out wondering why.
Please have a word and get Ringo to leave his drum at home.

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:18 pm
Can't be Jonno at fb - simply not his position. I'd bring Will Sharpe in at 1

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:46 pm
Id go for Salty at FB and Murrell and Johnston at HB. With Marshall we could end up with anything though.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:24 am
MustangV wrote:
Can't be Jonno at fb - simply not his position. I'd bring Will Sharpe in at 1


Might not be his position but can see him starting there. Would be Salty for me personally
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:30 am
MustangV wrote:
Can't be Jonno at fb - simply not his position. I'd bring Will Sharpe in at 1

Fax website says it is :WALL:
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:44 am
As in a previous post. Half a dozen have played there.
Sometimes they do a half decent job sometimes they don't, meaning we are half as good as we could be.
Fullback is a key position in both attack and defence which will become blatantly obvious what we have been missing if we ever get a specialist number who knows instinctively his business.
Being in the right place at the right time speeds everything up in both A & D.

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:55 am
MustangV wrote:
Can't be Jonno at fb - simply not his position. I'd bring Will Sharpe in at 1

Agree . Johnno tries is best best but he's a 7 and it's a 6 that switches more effectively to 1.
We have at least 5 half backs at the club, Murrell, Moore, Johnston, Robinson and Punchard.
Honestly who of them would be a natural fit to fill in at fullback?
Balance plays a big part in any team and I don't think it can be right to have 5 halves and no 1.
Upset the balance and you won't click and it's part of the reason we are so frustratingly inconsistent and never seem to make any progress, constantly tinkering with the team to find a fit that isn't there.

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:46 am
Salty would be my preffered option at fb. Will and Rob on the wings.

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:54 am
Living The Dream wrote:
Salty would be my preffered option at fb. Will and Rob on the wings.

Yep, of the options that would be the best combination.

Re: this weeks squad

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:43 pm
Living The Dream wrote:
Salty would be my preffered option at fb. Will and Rob on the wings.

Dave don't let em drop the Worrier,he's in my Fantasy Team, I need all the help I can get. :lol:
