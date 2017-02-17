Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm Posts: 3994 Location: Carcassonne, France
Lebron James wrote:
He won't even be at Saints in a couple of years, never mind captain them. You can look forward to him captaining Halifax or Batley if you so wish
Regards
King James
Theodore Fages -- Man of the Match against Leeds -- is greatly appreciated by Sean Long and Keiron Cunningham. Theodore is a key part of the St Helens team going forward. He won't be leaving St Helens unless a Super League residing Toulouse makes him a better offer.
You need to watch rugby league games under expert supervision.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
