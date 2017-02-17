Lebron James wrote: He won't even be at Saints in a couple of years, never mind captain them. You can look forward to him captaining Halifax or Batley if you so wish



Regards



King James

Theodore Fages -- Man of the Match against Leeds -- is greatly appreciated by Sean Long and Keiron Cunningham. Theodore is a key part of the St Helens team going forward. He won't be leaving St Helens unless a Super League residing Toulouse makes him a better offer.You need to watch rugby league games under expert supervision.