WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Oldham

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Squad for Oldham

 
Post a reply

Squad for Oldham

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:00 pm
Bostwick Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 893
Battye and Spencer will be missing the trip to Oldham. Both out injured. Battye for 1-2 weeks. Spencer may need an operation.

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1974
Location: North London
No Pearce-Paul or Adebiyi either.
Offerdahl, Evans, M.Davis & Walker in the squad.

Will be interesting to see the final 17.

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:40 pm
Bostwick Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 893
Rocky makes it back though.

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:16 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1974
Location: North London
Another poor, lacklustre performance to date. 16-12 down with 25mins to play.

Size and strength of the forwards seem to be an issue yet again!
Especially on them awful, boggy, soaked pitches up North.

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:57 pm
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1534
Sneaked it at the death, but we dont seem to have got into our grove

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:07 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1311
Location: South of the Thames
That's the get out of gaol card played.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:11 pm
STEVEL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm
Posts: 1336
Location: HANWORTH
2 more points ....and our "groove" to come....at least we have it in us to slog it out...something we have lacked over the years....but looking to improve at Dewsbury...
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:24 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2246
Location: Deepest Erith
2 points away from home on a bog of a pitch, I'll take that alright.
Maybe the champagne rugby will come when the likes of Api & co are back - 4 points from 6, COYB!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:27 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 286
Good character to come from behind and get the win. Same as the Swinton game. I think we are a little undercooked from pre season, could have done with one more meaningful game, pref away from home. Anyway, each week that passes we should improve. Dewsbury away next week. they have only managed 8 points in 3 games so far!!!

Re: Squad for Oldham

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:02 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 996
Location: Aldershot, Hants
A bit scrambled after a bad run home but a few thoughts.

The best team lost. We won this due to being full time. Oldham started to blow just before the final try.

Good job they didn't kick an easy 2 in the first half.

Thought we benefited from a couple of key 50/50 calls in the first half.

London were a shambles at points but deserve credit for hanging on in there and finding a way to win. At half time I said I thought we'd make them pay for not taking more of their first half chances. Not something I'd have said two seasons ago.

Oldham played nearly the entire 2nd half without a key playmaker due to injury.

The pack were embarrassing compared to Oldham.

Discipline could have cost us. Good to see Junior replaced after a stupid foul. He didn't return. Suspect him and Mark Offerdahl, the coach just doesn't seem to rate him, will be free to do a bit of sightseeing next Sunday.

Jarrod was an enigma, mixing the embarrassing with some excellent work.

Keiran desperately needs a good game to boost his confidence.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ANTWERP RED, Halfdan of t'wide embrace and 56 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,8961,96775,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
42-16
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
28-35
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
22-6
CRONULLATV  
...full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
18-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
6-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
18-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  