A bit scrambled after a bad run home but a few thoughts.



The best team lost. We won this due to being full time. Oldham started to blow just before the final try.



Good job they didn't kick an easy 2 in the first half.



Thought we benefited from a couple of key 50/50 calls in the first half.



London were a shambles at points but deserve credit for hanging on in there and finding a way to win. At half time I said I thought we'd make them pay for not taking more of their first half chances. Not something I'd have said two seasons ago.



Oldham played nearly the entire 2nd half without a key playmaker due to injury.



The pack were embarrassing compared to Oldham.



Discipline could have cost us. Good to see Junior replaced after a stupid foul. He didn't return. Suspect him and Mark Offerdahl, the coach just doesn't seem to rate him, will be free to do a bit of sightseeing next Sunday.



Jarrod was an enigma, mixing the embarrassing with some excellent work.



Keiran desperately needs a good game to boost his confidence.