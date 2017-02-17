Good character to come from behind and get the win. Same as the Swinton game. I think we are a little undercooked from pre season, could have done with one more meaningful game, pref away from home. Anyway, each week that passes we should improve. Dewsbury away next week. they have only managed 8 points in 3 games so far!!!
A bit scrambled after a bad run home but a few thoughts.
The best team lost. We won this due to being full time. Oldham started to blow just before the final try.
Good job they didn't kick an easy 2 in the first half.
Thought we benefited from a couple of key 50/50 calls in the first half.
London were a shambles at points but deserve credit for hanging on in there and finding a way to win. At half time I said I thought we'd make them pay for not taking more of their first half chances. Not something I'd have said two seasons ago.
Oldham played nearly the entire 2nd half without a key playmaker due to injury.
The pack were embarrassing compared to Oldham.
Discipline could have cost us. Good to see Junior replaced after a stupid foul. He didn't return. Suspect him and Mark Offerdahl, the coach just doesn't seem to rate him, will be free to do a bit of sightseeing next Sunday.
Jarrod was an enigma, mixing the embarrassing with some excellent work.
Keiran desperately needs a good game to boost his confidence.
