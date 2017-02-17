John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins & George Williams.
Tough call who to leave out! I'd have to say if all are fit it would be Marshal and Isa for me. Hard on Isa but Joel's size and athleicism gives him the edge for me!
Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... hEKDZO3.99
Tough call who to leave out! I'd have to say if all are fit it would be Marshal and Isa for me. Hard on Isa but Joel's size and athleicism gives him the edge for me!
Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... hEKDZO3.99