What do we think about the blatant cheating that went on last night, although its a grey area (apparently) Josh Jones threw the ball at Danny Brough whilst he was on the floor not in play and won a penalty for interference, it also happened in two games last week as well, he should of been pulled for a knock on but Childs or the touch judge who was only 5 metres away wasnt interested, if it was me on the floor id be fuming and probably get myself 10 mins