Genuine questions but how many fans do go regularly to away games by train? And are these just to games a few stops away (Wigan/Warrington etc) or do Leeds fans travel to Wigan by train on Friday nights?



Two reasons I ask….



1. When Leigh played Cas I was away in York and looked at going by train, can’t remember the full details but it was about 1hr 20mins travel time with one change at Leeds, plus about a 15-20min walk from the station to the ground, which wasn’t too much of a problem going but coming back, seemed a little risky as if I missed the last train at about 22.30 for whatever reason or its connecting train in Leeds (or they got cancelled), it would mean I would have had to get a taxi back to York or I was in a railway station for the night. Needless to say I didn’t bother with the train.



2. Despite our friends little jibe about no station in Leigh, we now do have a very good guided bus service to Manchester, when Man Utd reserves play at LSV this service runs direct to and from Piccadilly to LSV (instead of stopping in the town centre as usual), recently there was a poll done asking Leigh fans if they would use this service if it was also done for Leigh games, I thought at the time first buses should be asking away supporters more than home supporters. So although I no intention of arranging/contacting first buses with your answers, I’m just a little curious as to how many fans do travel to away games by train?