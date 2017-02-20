WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:15 pm
jesus-is-coming wrote:
If you want a modern stadium try out the lsv old bean unlike the 3 sided mess Catalans play out of , swimming baths one end half descent behind one goal a amatuer football stand down one side extended with ropey scaffolding and a ageing stand down one side tell you what do you need a lift Friday I will pick you up from Chorley as I'm working in aspull Friday :-) come and watch Leigh V saints as my guess


:lol: :lol: :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:46 pm
glow wrote:
Genuine questions but how many fans do go regularly to away games by train? And are these just to games a few stops away (Wigan/Warrington etc) or do Leeds fans travel to Wigan by train on Friday nights?

Two reasons I ask….

1. When Leigh played Cas I was away in York and looked at going by train, can’t remember the full details but it was about 1hr 20mins travel time with one change at Leeds, plus about a 15-20min walk from the station to the ground, which wasn’t too much of a problem going but coming back, seemed a little risky as if I missed the last train at about 22.30 for whatever reason or its connecting train in Leeds (or they got cancelled), it would mean I would have had to get a taxi back to York or I was in a railway station for the night. Needless to say I didn’t bother with the train.

2. Despite our friends little jibe about no station in Leigh, we now do have a very good guided bus service to Manchester, when Man Utd reserves play at LSV this service runs direct to and from Piccadilly to LSV (instead of stopping in the town centre as usual), recently there was a poll done asking Leigh fans if they would use this service if it was also done for Leigh games, I thought at the time first buses should be asking away supporters more than home supporters. So although I no intention of arranging/contacting first buses with your answers, I’m just a little curious as to how many fans do travel to away games by train?


I'm a Leeds fan who tends to go by train to away games where possible, and it really does depend on the day of the game. A trip over the hills by train on a Thursday or Friday doesn't attract as many as it does on a Sunday afternoon.

Plenty use the trains for the local games, and Warrington (direct train back to Leeds) but not for the others. It can be a dash for the last train from wherever you are back to Manchester, and a late return back to Leeds if you are working the next day.

I'd be interested if Leigh (and Salford) offered a direct bus service to and from Piccadilly. Whether it would encourage enough people to take the train and make it pay is another thing.

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:15 pm
FarsleySteve wrote:
I'm a Leeds fan who tends to go by train to away games where possible, and it really does depend on the day of the game. A trip over the hills by train on a Thursday or Friday doesn't attract as many as it does on a Sunday afternoon.

Plenty use the trains for the local games, and Warrington (direct train back to Leeds) but not for the others. It can be a dash for the last train from wherever you are back to Manchester, and a late return back to Leeds if you are working the next day.

I'd be interested if Leigh (and Salford) offered a direct bus service to and from Piccadilly. Whether it would encourage enough people to take the train and make it pay is another thing.


Thanks for the reply

The V1 guided bus runs from Stevensons square, first stop Wetherspoon Piccadilly gardens to Leigh town centre bus station 10min walk to LSV
get leigh outta wigan
