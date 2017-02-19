|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!
Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.
Shouldn't be that difficult from Chorley, if you really wanted to see a live game.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:35 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5674
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Chorley....wonder who our 'fake frenchie' supports ? Wigan Warriors maybe....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:57 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4021
Location: Carcassonne, France
jesus-is-coming wrote:
Oh dear oh dear were do we start with your nonsense ??? I worked in Bradford on the Friday left work at 5 drove all the way home to Leigh with very little problem got home had something to eat even managed to grab a pint before ko so that's one bubble popped next if you want to go by train go to either Atherton and catch the 582 to Leigh easy peasy or train to Manchester then v1 bus straight to Leigh or v3 even easier now let's compare on getting to the dump that is Catalans ground
Catalans ground is no dump, unlike the grounds of Wakefield and Castleford. Have you ever been to Stade Gilbert Brutus? It is a modern stadium with good views from most vantage points. Moreover it is a simple bus ride from the centre of Perpignan. You could even walk if you were in normal health for a man of your age.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:16 am
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2847
[quote="JEAN CAPDOUZE" ]Catalans ground is a simple bus ride from the centre of Perpignan.[/quote]
Toulouse being the other obscurity back again is where?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:19 am
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4021
Location: Carcassonne, France
atomic wrote:
Toulouse being the other obscurity back again is where?
Toulouse's home ground is opposite a metro station. The stadium where Toulouse are now playing their home games this season I have not visited yet so will not comment.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:23 am
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2847
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse's home ground is opposite a metro station. The stadium where Toulouse are now playing their home games this season I have not visited yet so will not comment.
Does that run from Perpignan?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:58 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4021
Location: Carcassonne, France
atomic wrote:
Does that run from Perpignan?
Why do you ask such a stupid question?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:48 pm
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7268
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!
Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.
Genuine questions but how many fans do go regularly to away games by train? And are these just to games a few stops away (Wigan/Warrington etc) or do Leeds fans travel to Wigan by train on Friday nights?
Two reasons I ask….
1. When Leigh played Cas I was away in York and looked at going by train, can’t remember the full details but it was about 1hr 20mins travel time with one change at Leeds, plus about a 15-20min walk from the station to the ground, which wasn’t too much of a problem going but coming back, seemed a little risky as if I missed the last train at about 22.30 for whatever reason or its connecting train in Leeds (or they got cancelled), it would mean I would have had to get a taxi back to York or I was in a railway station for the night. Needless to say I didn’t bother with the train.
2. Despite our friends little jibe about no station in Leigh, we now do have a very good guided bus service to Manchester, when Man Utd reserves play at LSV this service runs direct to and from Piccadilly to LSV (instead of stopping in the town centre as usual), recently there was a poll done asking Leigh fans if they would use this service if it was also done for Leigh games, I thought at the time first buses should be asking away supporters more than home supporters. So although I no intention of arranging/contacting first buses with your answers, I’m just a little curious as to how many fans do travel to away games by train?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:58 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5674
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Why do you ask such a stupid question?
You're 'getting to him' keep up the good work Atomic !
