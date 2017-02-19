jesus-is-coming wrote: Oh dear oh dear were do we start with your nonsense ??? I worked in Bradford on the Friday left work at 5 drove all the way home to Leigh with very little problem got home had something to eat even managed to grab a pint before ko so that's one bubble popped next if you want to go by train go to either Atherton and catch the 582 to Leigh easy peasy or train to Manchester then v1 bus straight to Leigh or v3 even easier now let's compare on getting to the dump that is Catalans ground

Catalans ground is no dump, unlike the grounds of Wakefield and Castleford. Have you ever been to Stade Gilbert Brutus? It is a modern stadium with good views from most vantage points. Moreover it is a simple bus ride from the centre of Perpignan. You could even walk if you were in normal health for a man of your age.