WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:47 pm
dickie mint Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 395
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!

Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.

Shouldn't be that difficult from Chorley, if you really wanted to see a live game.

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:35 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5672
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Chorley....wonder who our 'fake frenchie' supports ? Wigan Warriors maybe....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:57 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4017
Location: Carcassonne, France
jesus-is-coming wrote:
Oh dear oh dear were do we start with your nonsense ??? I worked in Bradford on the Friday left work at 5 drove all the way home to Leigh with very little problem got home had something to eat even managed to grab a pint before ko so that's one bubble popped next if you want to go by train go to either Atherton and catch the 582 to Leigh easy peasy or train to Manchester then v1 bus straight to Leigh or v3 even easier now let's compare on getting to the dump that is Catalans ground


Catalans ground is no dump, unlike the grounds of Wakefield and Castleford. Have you ever been to Stade Gilbert Brutus? It is a modern stadium with good views from most vantage points. Moreover it is a simple bus ride from the centre of Perpignan. You could even walk if you were in normal health for a man of your age.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:16 am, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:16 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2847
[quote="JEAN CAPDOUZE" ]Catalans ground is a simple bus ride from the centre of Perpignan.[/quote]

Toulouse being the other obscurity back again is where?
Image

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:19 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4017
Location: Carcassonne, France
atomic wrote:
Toulouse being the other obscurity back again is where?


Toulouse's home ground is opposite a metro station. The stadium where Toulouse are now playing their home games this season I have not visited yet so will not comment.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:23 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2847
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse's home ground is opposite a metro station. The stadium where Toulouse are now playing their home games this season I have not visited yet so will not comment.


Does that run from Perpignan?
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Seth, thefaxfanman and 44 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,92458375,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  