JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!
Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.
Shouldn't be that difficult from Chorley, if you really wanted to see a live game.