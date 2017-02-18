WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:12 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4847
Location: Hill Valley
ColD wrote:
Or because the 4 teams involved Thursday and Friday enter the CC earlier than last seasons top 8 (these were Round 11 fixtures I believe


I know why thanks,i was responding to the hull fan who was asking why they were not played on the weekend :thumb:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:33 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14776
ColD wrote:
Or because the 4 teams involved Thursday and Friday enter the CC earlier than last seasons top 8 (these were Round 11 fixtures I believe


ah! makes sense, was a joke the other year when the 4 bottom teams had to squeeze a game in mid week

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:09 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 716
As I said. Too close to call. A team that narrowly avoided relegation against a team that got promoted was always going to be a close game. Did the best team win? Probably not, but a win is a win

Regards

King James

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:22 pm
Look that's not enya

Joined: Thu Dec 18, 2014 2:33 am
Posts: 47
jesus-is-coming wrote:
What is it with rl fans on here moaning over crowds ??? Levy don't get full house crime of the century we have grown season on season since moving to lsv to the point Leigh have 6k home fans paying we took double the Leeds fans to cas last week to boost there crowd ,enjoyed the games great atmosphere inside the ground looking forward to saints next week possible 7k plus crowd on which would mean us pulling in a seasons worth of crowds of the old championship several years ago in two home matches I'm enjoying the ride it's fantastic ,don't let the hatred ruin your love of the game you never know it might you live longer :-)

I was surprised there were so many empty red seats. I thought they might've got at least 8,000.

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:10 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4010
Location: Carcassonne, France
Look that's not enya wrote:
I was surprised there were so many empty red seats. I thought they might've got at least 8,000.


It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!

Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:17 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2630
Location: WF1
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!

Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.


Get Toulouse in Super League quick eh?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
