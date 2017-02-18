|
ColD wrote:
Or because the 4 teams involved Thursday and Friday enter the CC earlier than last seasons top 8 (these were Round 11 fixtures I believe
I know why thanks,i was responding to the hull fan who was asking why they were not played on the weekend
Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:33 pm
ColD wrote:
Or because the 4 teams involved Thursday and Friday enter the CC earlier than last seasons top 8 (these were Round 11 fixtures I believe
ah! makes sense, was a joke the other year when the 4 bottom teams had to squeeze a game in mid week
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:09 pm
As I said. Too close to call. A team that narrowly avoided relegation against a team that got promoted was always going to be a close game. Did the best team win? Probably not, but a win is a win
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:22 pm
jesus-is-coming wrote:
What is it with rl fans on here moaning over crowds ??? Levy don't get full house crime of the century we have grown season on season since moving to lsv to the point Leigh have 6k home fans paying we took double the Leeds fans to cas last week to boost there crowd ,enjoyed the games great atmosphere inside the ground looking forward to saints next week possible 7k plus crowd on which would mean us pulling in a seasons worth of crowds of the old championship several years ago in two home matches I'm enjoying the ride it's fantastic ,don't let the hatred ruin your love of the game you never know it might you live longer
I was surprised there were so many empty red seats. I thought they might've got at least 8,000.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:10 pm
Look that's not enya wrote:
I was surprised there were so many empty red seats. I thought they might've got at least 8,000.
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!
Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It was a Friday night, and with no train service to little Leigh, everyone from Leeds had to contemplate a Friday night traffic jam on the M62. No thanks!
Once again the perils of giving a Super League place to an obscure club that is bloody hard to get to, esp on a Friday night.
Get Toulouse in Super League quick eh?
