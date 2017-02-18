jesus-is-coming wrote:

What is it with rl fans on here moaning over crowds ??? Levy don't get full house crime of the century we have grown season on season since moving to lsv to the point Leigh have 6k home fans paying we took double the Leeds fans to cas last week to boost there crowd ,enjoyed the games great atmosphere inside the ground looking forward to saints next week possible 7k plus crowd on which would mean us pulling in a seasons worth of crowds of the old championship several years ago in two home matches I'm enjoying the ride it's fantastic ,don't let the hatred ruin your love of the game you never know it might you live longer