The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Is it allowed to alter another persons post?
He is allowed an opinion though, however poor his perception is (IMO)
Personally, if I was a Leigh fan I'd be much heartened by that performance.
I think the majority of us are DA.
If Donkey Vea tips that ball on to his Centre or Wing who were free & unchallenged then we score & win, no way back for Rhinos.
Similarly & IIRC, a stupid offload on 1st/2nd tackle on our own 20 goes to ground & Leeds score next set, get rid of that & send Vea to Sheffield or Coventry
for the rest of the season & we will be ok !