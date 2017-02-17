thepimp007 wrote: My above post was obviously a niggle to get bites. Thats fantastic news for a televised game be nice to see a near full stadium on tv. I think Leigh will be better prepared than last week and will know a bit more whats needed to compete. Very interesting game that I cant really call if the Leigh crowd get on top they could get a result. Although I felt Martyn Ridyard looked extremely unfit last week not good at this level

No probsIm hoping lots of people are only now deciding to come to the game rather than watch on the tv otherwise the east stand will be mainly empty which is not bad considering were we've come from not long ago.anything around 7k would be good for now and bode well for when some other clubs come to town.Good atmosphere guaranteed,even better than the giants game in the qualifiers.Dont think ridy in squad for tonight so im hoping Reynoulds gets his chance