Should be a decent game and hopefully one that goes down to the wire for the neutral. Difficult to predict the outcome but think if Leeds match Leigh up front then they have that little bit more quality in the backline to just edge it.Pains me to say it but I'm actually hoping for a Leeds win tonight, purely to bring a few Leigh fans back down from their pedestals after some of the guff they've been spouting for the past couple of seasons. Saying that, a second consecutive defeat for Leeds may lead to some sort of backlash when we play them at Headingley next week!