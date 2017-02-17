WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:25 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 877
Leeds by 60

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:28 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6701
Sounds like North, south & west stands will all but sold out by kick off.
Massive ask for leigh to get anything out of this game but I'm still going full of optimism.
Think Leigh just need to pace themselves better than they did last week
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:33 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 710
Too close to call for me.

Regards

King James

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:47 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 877
j.c wrote:
Sounds like North, south & west stands will all but sold out by kick off.
Massive ask for leigh to get anything out of this game but I'm still going full of optimism.
Think Leigh just need to pace themselves better than they did last week


My above post was obviously a niggle to get bites. Thats fantastic news for a televised game be nice to see a near full stadium on tv. I think Leigh will be better prepared than last week and will know a bit more whats needed to compete. Very interesting game that I cant really call if the Leigh crowd get on top they could get a result. Although I felt Martyn Ridyard looked extremely unfit last week not good at this level

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:57 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9440
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Think it's an awkward one for us (Leeds) to go there as the first visitors on there return to SL. They'll be well up for it from the players to the crowd because of that reason so we need to make sure we start well in the opening 20/30 and not give the crowd anything to get excited about:
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:11 pm
INKERS75 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 7:00 am
Posts: 29
I admire your optimism :lol: .....


thepimp007 wrote:
Leeds by 60

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:16 pm
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 607
Should be a decent game and hopefully one that goes down to the wire for the neutral. Difficult to predict the outcome but think if Leeds match Leigh up front then they have that little bit more quality in the backline to just edge it.

Pains me to say it but I'm actually hoping for a Leeds win tonight :shock: , purely to bring a few Leigh fans back down from their pedestals after some of the guff they've been spouting for the past couple of seasons. Saying that, a second consecutive defeat for Leeds may lead to some sort of backlash when we play them at Headingley next week!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:20 pm
Leyther Always User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 1:08 pm
Posts: 1574
Location: Leyth
Expecting a Leeds win.

I expect Leigh to have improved from last week but Leeds to get control after 30 minutes.
the artist wrote:
in the early 80s the player hull fc fans always wanted to make their side complete was john woods of leigh


FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER @Frain_Leyther

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:30 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 291
Location: derbyshire
Too close to call for me this one. Atmosphere should be fantastic for those attending. Be great to see a full house at Leigh and a tight game. Leeds have the better outside backs, but its whether they can get good ball or not. Looking forward to this one, it has the makings of a great match for the neutral.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bartholemew Smythe, caslad75, Grimmy, HKRYorkie, INKERS75, Kevs Head, Levrier, Leyther Always, loiner81, moto748, moyleismint, NickyKiss, PerryM, roofaldo2, SaleSlim, shinymcshine, stouffer, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, thepimp007, ThePrinter, Tigerade, Trainman, Wilde 3, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,2611,81475,7654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  