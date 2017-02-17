great to see tommys name behind this as it will give the scheme a lot of credibility. in my time at leigh tommy never missed an academy game i fondly remember him on the bench at bradford with a blanket around him on a dreadful night at bradford will always remember him opening the clubhouse at leigh east i have always savoured them moments and always respected sir tommy. good luck with the scheme but don't go back to the bad old days of the apprenticeship fiasco

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.