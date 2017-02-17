Great stuff, good luck and well done to all involved.
great to see tommys name behind this as it will give the scheme a lot of credibility. in my time at leigh tommy never missed an academy game i fondly remember him on the bench at bradford with a blanket around him on a dreadful night at bradford will always remember him opening the clubhouse at leigh east i have always savoured them moments and always respected sir tommy. good luck with the scheme but don't go back to the bad old days of the apprenticeship fiasco
