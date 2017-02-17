There seems to be a lot of rumours on the boards of an increase in the amount clubs get for selling away tickets from 10% of face value to 25%. Does anyone know if this is correct? I have to say that when I attend away matches I don't usually buy a ticket in advance as it's a ball ache for me to get into Hull to get them but if the club can benefit significantly then I'll probably find a way.



As an example, if every Hull fan had bought their tickets for the wakey game from the club it could have been worth something like £15k to us so not insignificant