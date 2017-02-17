JINJER wrote: Absolutely NE, the Wakefield publics apathy is on a shocking level, historically in my rugby lifetime we've never pulled the crowds, a new stadium would be wonderful, I'd be more than happy with a revamped BV, but unfortunately these are exceptional times, the NHS on it's backside is a prime example, as councils are needing to cut costs for health care you can't imagine them ploughing money into a stadium used 12 times a year by 4,000 speccis . We Trinity fans are in the minority, work it out.

I generally agree with your previous post about the City having a bad wrap for no reasons at times. Yes Kirkgate's gone well down hill but that's about it.We've gone from literally decades of having nothing built in Wakefield apart from the Ridings, to now having new Train stations, Bus station, Trinity Walk, Ings Road. Hepworth Museum, the development on the old Milk Plant behind the Theater, plus even all the development that's happened down Denby Dale Road. So much more's been invested in the City the past 15 years or so than the previous 40.Saying that, I don't think there's many that think the Council should build us a stadium, just push and get behind the development they rubber stamped & the SoS and not act lack it's nothing to do with them. Especially as it would bring the terrible sporting facilities of the City up to par and not cost them a penny.