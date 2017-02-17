WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cultural arts centre set for Wakefield

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:45 pm
And yet we can't afford to keep the streets clean. Box strikes again.

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:28 pm
Just my attemt at being helpful and factual. :lol:
That boozer opposite the Citilodge hotel is fairly cultural although I personally prefer the basics and manliness of the Grey Horse. :D


I always liked the Green Bricks.
Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:33 pm
If you need any help or advice on the centre dont feel embarrassed or ashamed to ask those who beat you last Sunday and whom are the current Challenge Cup and UK City of Culture holders.

It's got to be a little bit better because most of the drug dealers are banged up at work :thumb:

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:46 pm
It's got to be a little bit better because most of the drug dealers are banged up at work :thumb:


Love Lane. :thumb:

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:26 pm
Went to have a look round the Hepworth Centre once. The visitors were outnumbered by the staff 4 to 1

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:38 pm
If you need any help or advice on the centre dont feel embarrassed or ashamed to ask those who beat you last Sunday and whom are the current Challenge Cup and UK City of Culture holders.


That's quite funny
Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:34 pm
Absolutely NE, the Wakefield publics apathy is on a shocking level, historically in my rugby lifetime we've never pulled the crowds, a new stadium would be wonderful, I'd be more than happy with a revamped BV, but unfortunately these are exceptional times, the NHS on it's backside is a prime example, as councils are needing to cut costs for health care you can't imagine them ploughing money into a stadium used 12 times a year by 4,000 speccis. We Trinity fans are in the minority, work it out.

I generally agree with your previous post about the City having a bad wrap for no reasons at times. Yes Kirkgate's gone well down hill but that's about it.
We've gone from literally decades of having nothing built in Wakefield apart from the Ridings, to now having new Train stations, Bus station, Trinity Walk, Ings Road. Hepworth Museum, the development on the old Milk Plant behind the Theater, plus even all the development that's happened down Denby Dale Road. So much more's been invested in the City the past 15 years or so than the previous 40.

Saying that, I don't think there's many that think the Council should build us a stadium, just push and get behind the development they rubber stamped & the SoS and not act lack it's nothing to do with them. Especially as it would bring the terrible sporting facilities of the City up to par and not cost them a penny.
