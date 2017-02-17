I've no problem with a Cultural Arts centre in Wakefield in fact I think it's great. However my issue is with the fact that the council are more than happy to get involved with projects like this but actually go out of their way to prevent us getting a new stadium... all they had to do was refuse planning permission for the cold store!

I've a lot of time for the arts and cultural groups the job they did to save unity hall deserves our praise. In fact we could learn a thing a top from it! Wakefield Unity Stadium has a nice ring to it