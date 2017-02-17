WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cultural arts centre set for Wakefield

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:18 am
4foxsake
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 201
I've no problem with a Cultural Arts centre in Wakefield in fact I think it's great. However my issue is with the fact that the council are more than happy to get involved with projects like this but actually go out of their way to prevent us getting a new stadium... all they had to do was refuse planning permission for the cold store!
I've a lot of time for the arts and cultural groups the job they did to save unity hall deserves our praise. In fact we could learn a thing a top from it! Wakefield Unity Stadium has a nice ring to it

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:48 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9313
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
If you need any help or advice on the centre dont feel embarrassed or ashamed to ask those who beat you last Sunday and whom are the current Challenge Cup and UK City of Culture holders.

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:52 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10908
Location: The City of Wakefield
WIZEB wrote:
If you need any help or advice on the centre dont feel embarrassed or ashamed to ask those who beat you last Sunday and whom are the current Challenge Cup and UK City of Culture holders.


Nice try, but I can only score you 3/10.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:58 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4426
Location: Outside your remit
WIZEB wrote:
If you need any help or advice on the centre dont feel embarrassed or ashamed to ask those who beat you last Sunday and whom are the current Challenge Cup and UK City of Culture holders.


http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/galleries/crap-towns-worst-places-in-britain/

:lol: :lol:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:59 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9313
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Wildthing wrote:
Nice try, but I can only score you 3/10.


Just my attemt at being helpful and factual. :lol:
That boozer opposite the Citilodge hotel is fairly cultural although I personally prefer the basics and manliness of the Grey Horse. :D

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:05 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9313
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
TrinityIHC wrote:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/galleries/crap-towns-worst-places-in-britain/

:lol: :lol:


:NAUGHTY:
The Telegraph is probably just jealous of it's circulation of 5 in the UK's current City of Culture. :D

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:09 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3292
Location: Orange street
Well we have the Hepworth, The Sculpture Park, plus that arts centre in the old orangery. I would imagine that the spending on those per capita would put us easily in the top ten in the country on a cultural league table.

On the other hand, sporting facilities, we must be at the bottom of all the lists.

So it looks like arts a culture mean everything and sport means nothing in Wakefield.
