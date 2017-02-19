Sandro II Terrorista wrote: I agree with you but we need to fix things up, however, I'm sure Sheens can see it.



We have a few of our bigger players in Blair and Greenwood particularly that are just not turning up at the moment.



I wasn't particularly pleased with the signing of Scruton, I've always thought he was a bit of a flat track bully, flexing into the changing rooms and such like, but to be fair he properly turns up and puts a shift in. I'd say he's been our best player so far, he clearly is here to get us back up and to play back in SL if possible with us.

There's lots of pitfalls for this team. Grossly under rated opposition, the pitches and conditions, the officials, intimidation, injuries. That's not mentioning the damage repair to the organisation from last year. Lots of bigger sporting establishments than Rovers have nose dived in situations like this.We have one of the greatest coaches the sport has produced. We'll not see the real benefits of the technical and cultural changes for a year or two. In the meantime the team keep winning with huge potential to improve. Moss Hefernan, Minns, Quinlan, Abdul, Clark will only get better and have big potential. We haven't seen the new chef on the wing yet but he is a big lump. The back row will begin to contribute. Blair carried us for large parts last year. Wait till he starts getting involved. Greenwood is ok but a tad over rated on here. Injury prone too many penalties. He stood out in our back row last year but then so would have Kenneth Williams.Sheens seems to have a long term plan. His track record is remarkable.