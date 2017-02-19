WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:03 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11314
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Burtons Forearm wrote:
3 games 3 wins. 2 away from home against 1 our biggest threat in the division and the other against unbeaten form team.
Terrible start for a new team finding its way isn't it...
Shows they have far more about them than last year's team who would have lost at least one of those games.
Positives....not being bullied, keep going. Showing lots of potential. I'll judge them better after a dozen plus games.


I agree with you but we need to fix things up, however, I'm sure Sheens can see it.

We have a few of our bigger players in Blair and Greenwood particularly that are just not turning up at the moment.

I wasn't particularly pleased with the signing of Scruton, I've always thought he was a bit of a flat track bully, flexing into the changing rooms and such like, but to be fair he properly turns up and puts a shift in. I'd say he's been our best player so far, he clearly is here to get us back up and to play back in SL if possible with us.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:08 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 393
The 2 pts is all that matters but I agree it's concerning that we aren't playing fluid rugby but it's early days .reminded me a little of Huddersfield performance other night.In that going for harlem globetrotters plays and trying to score off every set.but basic rugby from Salford did them.luckily today we won .think the Oldham game on horizon we need to show the professionalism that was lacking last season in the cup and absolutely wallop them.3 unconvincing wins can be excused but we need to be seeing improvement every game

Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:26 pm
Burtons Forearm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 792
Lots of clubs in sports lose there way after a relegation and plummet into the abyss.
Currently Rovers have one of the best coaches in rugby league's history at the helm.
So far so good for me. These championship teams are no pushover and would have turned over Webster's or Chester's teams.
They will improve I'm sure.
Leigh went about buying all the best available big names...Hock, Hanson, Chase etc. Sheens is going about it a different way....which may be a better bet in the long run. Depends if we get promoted of course but so far so good for me.
