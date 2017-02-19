Burtons Forearm wrote: 3 games 3 wins. 2 away from home against 1 our biggest threat in the division and the other against unbeaten form team.

Terrible start for a new team finding its way isn't it...

Shows they have far more about them than last year's team who would have lost at least one of those games.

Positives....not being bullied, keep going. Showing lots of potential. I'll judge them better after a dozen plus games.

I agree with you but we need to fix things up, however, I'm sure Sheens can see it.We have a few of our bigger players in Blair and Greenwood particularly that are just not turning up at the moment.I wasn't particularly pleased with the signing of Scruton, I've always thought he was a bit of a flat track bully, flexing into the changing rooms and such like, but to be fair he properly turns up and puts a shift in. I'd say he's been our best player so far, he clearly is here to get us back up and to play back in SL if possible with us.