Just got back. Boy what an awful game that was. No one covered them selfs with glory today. Poor performances all round.

Rochdale had a game plan of upsetting our rhythm today. Plenty of stops in play and plenty of niggle. And on top of that, an awful display of refereeing.

But once again, we do our usual and start poorly, and let in our customary first try of the game and that set the tone of the match. Our completion rate must have been around the 20% mark in the first half. Awful, awful, awful!!

We tried but our effort was well below what I want to see in a rovers team. We can count ourselves very lucky we didn't lose that one.

Amazing tho what we put up with as fans. Wigan beat Cronulla to become world champs while we just survive beating Rochdale. How far we have fallen.