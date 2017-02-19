|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: east east hull
|
Were the team in this league everyone wants to beat there going to try and ruff us up slow the play down and we've just got to get used to it but 3 wins from 3 you can't do better than that the big wins will come once the side is settled
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:57 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
11314Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
We need to up our game or sooner or later we'll come unstuck.
We didn't respect the ball or the opposition today and we weren't prepared to put in the hard yards. We tried to score miracle try's off every play for a while and Rochdale rightly ground there way back in.
Rochdale were well organised and played with a lot of spirit.
Two points but a very poor display.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:04 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2697
|
BiltonRobin wrote:
I didn't realise making an observation was the same as an excuse, please accept my apology for been so ignorant
I'm not having a dig at you, but the fact you mentioned cutting out the errors is both an observation and an excuse for how poor we played,
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9665
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
|
spegs wrote:
Daunting and Rochdale in the same sentence...loving it.
Lisa Stansfield, Gracie Fields (nee Stansfield), Anna Friel... Your boys took one helluva beatin'!
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1363
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
|
Just got back. Boy what an awful game that was. No one covered them selfs with glory today. Poor performances all round.
Rochdale had a game plan of upsetting our rhythm today. Plenty of stops in play and plenty of niggle. And on top of that, an awful display of refereeing.
But once again, we do our usual and start poorly, and let in our customary first try of the game and that set the tone of the match. Our completion rate must have been around the 20% mark in the first half. Awful, awful, awful!!
We tried but our effort was well below what I want to see in a rovers team. We can count ourselves very lucky we didn't lose that one.
Amazing tho what we put up with as fans. Wigan beat Cronulla to become world champs while we just survive beating Rochdale. How far we have fallen.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 195
|
Mild Rover wrote:
Lisa Stansfield, Gracie Fields (nee Stansfield), Anna Friel... Your boys took one helluva beatin'!
what about poor old don Estelle
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 137
|
bishops finger wrote:
I'm not having a dig at you, but the fact you mentioned cutting out the errors is both an observation and an excuse for how poor we played,
The point I was trying to make is that this is a team in development, we have some young, untried and inexperienced players who need time to find their feet at this level.
The expectation of the fans is at present, greater than the sum of the teams ability. Given time and the right coaching we will win much easier than we are at present.
But I was not trying to excuse our performances, just offer a reason why.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 235
|
I can live with this kind of disjointed performance for now, just don't want to see them in August.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 791
|
3 games 3 wins. 2 away from home against 1 our biggest threat in the division and the other against unbeaten form team.
Terrible start for a new team finding its way isn't it...
Shows they have far more about them than last year's team who would have lost at least one of those games.
Positives....not being bullied, keep going. Showing lots of potential. I'll judge them better after a dozen plus games.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:52 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1073
|
You can't do better than win 3 from 3, even though the last 2 performances were ugly bug*ers.
In wet conditions, we are always going to need to grind out results like today against pumped up physical teams until we mature as a collective unit and gain confidence. Having 2 successive home games now will help in this regard.
Rochdale will be top half in this division this year, so a good result today in spite of the poor completion rates, poor execution and missed conversions.
Did somebody mention Lisa Stansfield? Great singer, brilliant live performer and cracking down to earth Rochdale lass. Never mind Gracie Fields. Lisa is still Rochdale's finest imo. I'd prefer her at Craven Park later in the year instead of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.
|
