WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

 
Post a reply

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:54 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: east east hull
Were the team in this league everyone wants to beat there going to try and ruff us up slow the play down and we've just got to get used to it but 3 wins from 3 you can't do better than that the big wins will come once the side is settled
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:57 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11314
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
We need to up our game or sooner or later we'll come unstuck.
We didn't respect the ball or the opposition today and we weren't prepared to put in the hard yards. We tried to score miracle try's off every play for a while and Rochdale rightly ground there way back in.
Rochdale were well organised and played with a lot of spirit.
Two points but a very poor display.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:04 pm
bishops finger Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2697
BiltonRobin wrote:
I didn't realise making an observation was the same as an excuse, please accept my apology for been so ignorant


I'm not having a dig at you, but the fact you mentioned cutting out the errors is both an observation and an excuse for how poor we played,

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:24 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9665
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
spegs wrote:
Daunting and Rochdale in the same sentence...loving it.


Lisa Stansfield, Gracie Fields (nee Stansfield), Anna Friel... Your boys took one helluva beatin'!
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:42 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1363
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Just got back. Boy what an awful game that was. No one covered them selfs with glory today. Poor performances all round.
Rochdale had a game plan of upsetting our rhythm today. Plenty of stops in play and plenty of niggle. And on top of that, an awful display of refereeing.
But once again, we do our usual and start poorly, and let in our customary first try of the game and that set the tone of the match. Our completion rate must have been around the 20% mark in the first half. Awful, awful, awful!!
We tried but our effort was well below what I want to see in a rovers team. We can count ourselves very lucky we didn't lose that one.
Amazing tho what we put up with as fans. Wigan beat Cronulla to become world champs while we just survive beating Rochdale. How far we have fallen.

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:44 pm
rover 2000 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 195
Mild Rover wrote:
Lisa Stansfield, Gracie Fields (nee Stansfield), Anna Friel... Your boys took one helluva beatin'!
what about poor old don Estelle
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:47 pm
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 137
bishops finger wrote:
I'm not having a dig at you, but the fact you mentioned cutting out the errors is both an observation and an excuse for how poor we played,


The point I was trying to make is that this is a team in development, we have some young, untried and inexperienced players who need time to find their feet at this level.
The expectation of the fans is at present, greater than the sum of the teams ability. Given time and the right coaching we will win much easier than we are at present.

But I was not trying to excuse our performances, just offer a reason why.

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:58 pm
Sit down, Waldo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 235
I can live with this kind of disjointed performance for now, just don't want to see them in August.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:09 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 791
3 games 3 wins. 2 away from home against 1 our biggest threat in the division and the other against unbeaten form team.
Terrible start for a new team finding its way isn't it...
Shows they have far more about them than last year's team who would have lost at least one of those games.
Positives....not being bullied, keep going. Showing lots of potential. I'll judge them better after a dozen plus games.

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:52 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1073
You can't do better than win 3 from 3, even though the last 2 performances were ugly bug*ers.

In wet conditions, we are always going to need to grind out results like today against pumped up physical teams until we mature as a collective unit and gain confidence. Having 2 successive home games now will help in this regard.

Rochdale will be top half in this division this year, so a good result today in spite of the poor completion rates, poor execution and missed conversions.

Did somebody mention Lisa Stansfield? Great singer, brilliant live performer and cracking down to earth Rochdale lass. Never mind Gracie Fields. Lisa is still Rochdale's finest imo. I'd prefer her at Craven Park later in the year instead of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy 1962, bishops finger, Hessle rover, jesus-is-coming, Oafy, Paul_HKR, Pickering Red, rebelrobin, robin1972, rover 2000, Rural Robin, Salty mouse, SirStan, Sit down, Waldo, Wizard crane and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,7762,45475,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
42-16
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
28-35
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
22-6
CRONULLATV  
...full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
18-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
6-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
18-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  