Here's their squad:
http://www.hornetsrugbyleague.co.uk/Teams/Squad
One or two familiar names in there. Mostly pretty unfamiliar to me, and definitely we win on paper.
Apparently it'll be a similar 19 for Roveds to the last two games, but I hope we go for a bit more size/power in the 17. It'd be good to see Kavanagh make his bow, if he's ready.
