Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:38 pm
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9664
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Here's their squad:

http://www.hornetsrugbyleague.co.uk/Teams/Squad

One or two familiar names in there. Mostly pretty unfamiliar to me, and definitely we win on paper.

Apparently it'll be a similar 19 for Roveds to the last two games, but I hope we go for a bit more size/power in the 17. It'd be good to see Kavanagh make his bow, if he's ready.
Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:44 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 389
Ratu and Riley aside I don't know any of their players although they look young squad and a few look big units .good test and a real taste of this league we are in.

Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:09 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1070
I seem to remember their half back Palfrey pulling all the strings for Oldham when they turned us over in the CC last year.

Their prop forward Tahraoui is one big f**king unit as well. He makes Nuuasaala at Wigan look like a filleted earwig by comparison.
Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:14 am
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11310
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Friend of mine's lad was there last year, all change this year, it'll be one of many fixtures that we go into a bit blind.

Very hard to come up with a game plan, after you get past Plan One, Smash Them.

I'll expand on this later in the competition.
Re: Daunting trip to the table-topping hornets

Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:53 pm
robinrovers10
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 67
Location: East Hull
Think if we turn up with a good attitude, should be a convincing win. Ability wise the two squads are polar opposite. The big question is attitude. Turn up hungry and on a good pitch, we should have more then enough to win comfortably, this is Rochdale remember. With all due respect if we have high ambitions we should be beating these teams with ease.
W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
