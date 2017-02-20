GiantMisterE wrote:
Not with any real creativity or menace though. The last time we had any of that was with Hodgson.
I was really happy with what I saw of Gaskell in attack - he seemed to add something we have been missing. Definitely something to build on
for a few more weeks at least! till mamo is fit and ready
who knows we may see gaskell displace brierley at half back with brough