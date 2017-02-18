WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight..

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:43 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 853
Location: Born in Fartown
Steve May wrote:
Not sure. But even if you know one or two people it can still be hard to adjust to a new place.

The players are just people. And they come with all the same baggage and personal stuff that non-players do.

True.

He's also missed pre-season which is a big minus not just for fitness but knowing all the plays. He's also playing at a higher level for the first time in his career.

Lots of hard work and adapting to do - think it will be well into the season before we see him really settle down.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:29 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12247
Location: Huddersfield
Giantscorpio wrote:
Just said same as GIANT DAZ last night. We always make a mess after a good away win. We promote the home game as good as we can, and when a reasonable crowd turns up, the team always put in a substandard performance, making the future home games an uphill battle to attract extra supporters.


yep happens every time

chance to get off to a good start at home and we blow it with quite a few newcomers, hope they come back next friday but may have missed the chance again now
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:38 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6863
brearley84 wrote:
yes thought our props of the bench let us down lastnight, wakeman and clough poor

dont get why we played rapira at loose forward!

gaskell looks quality in attack for us joining the line, brierley not so good so far


All can say is after the way Sebastine & Ukuma ran the ball up,the interchange forwards now know what they have to live up to,if they don't put the same effort in they are letting the opposition off the hook.

Rapira didn't look comfortable as the loose man,maybe better off the interchange

A fb joining the line looking so dangerous to the oppositon,how long have we been waiting for this.

Stone needs to keep building Brierley's confidence in terms of decision making,I think RB's capable of getting this right in the long term.
Ad luv to be a keyboard warrior just like u but trubble is i just carn't string 2 sentences Twogether innit


Yes sir me Daddy me Snow is the boom shak-a-ta - me never lay down flat in one-a cardbe' ord box

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:26 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14478
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
All can say is after the way Sebastine & Ukuma ran the ball up,the interchange forwards now know what they have to live up to,if they don't put the same effort in they are letting the opposition off the hook.

Rapira didn't look comfortable as the loose man,maybe better off the interchange

A fb joining the line looking so dangerous to the oppositon,how long have we been waiting for this.

Stone needs to keep building Brierley's confidence in terms of decision making,I think RB's capable of getting this right in the long term.



Yo Paulie...bang on that lad, Seb and Ukuma have set the standard now, can the others match it ?? they will need to !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:36 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6863
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Yo Paulie...bang on that lad, Seb and Ukuma have set the standard now, can the others match it ?? they will need to !!


Yo Daz b me say u is gangsta with that call b - safe an summa dat b - touch.
Ad luv to be a keyboard warrior just like u but trubble is i just carn't string 2 sentences Twogether innit


Yes sir me Daddy me Snow is the boom shak-a-ta - me never lay down flat in one-a cardbe' ord box

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:55 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14478
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Yo Daz b me say u is gangsta with that call b - safe an summa dat b - touch.



Quite.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:56 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6863
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Quite.


:)
Ad luv to be a keyboard warrior just like u but trubble is i just carn't string 2 sentences Twogether innit


Yes sir me Daddy me Snow is the boom shak-a-ta - me never lay down flat in one-a cardbe' ord box

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:23 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12247
Location: Huddersfield
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
All can say is after the way Sebastine & Ukuma ran the ball up,the interchange forwards now know what they have to live up to,if they don't put the same effort in they are letting the opposition off the hook.

Rapira didn't look comfortable as the loose man,maybe better off the interchange

A fb joining the line looking so dangerous to the oppositon,how long have we been waiting for this.

Stone needs to keep building Brierley's confidence in terms of decision making,I think RB's capable of getting this right in the long term.


yes, will he split them up and put one on the bench... they are working well with each other so prob best to keep them together and stick rapira on the bench with either wakeman/clough... they need to try match our starting props


yes a full back joining the line, missed that for years!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:04 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7138
brearley84 wrote:
yes, will he split them up and put one on the bench... they are working well with each other so prob best to keep them together and stick rapira on the bench with either wakeman/clough... they need to try match our starting props


yes a full back joining the line, thats been happening for years!


Edited for accuracy.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:33 pm
GiantMisterE
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2011 2:59 pm
Posts: 199
jools wrote:
Edited for accuracy.


Not with any real creativity or menace though. The last time we had any of that was with Hodgson.

I was really happy with what I saw of Gaskell in attack - he seemed to add something we have been missing. Definitely something to build on
