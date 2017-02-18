Steve May wrote: Not sure. But even if you know one or two people it can still be hard to adjust to a new place.



The players are just people. And they come with all the same baggage and personal stuff that non-players do.

True.He's also missed pre-season which is a big minus not just for fitness but knowing all the plays. He's also playing at a higher level for the first time in his career.Lots of hard work and adapting to do - think it will be well into the season before we see him really settle down.