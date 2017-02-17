|
Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 960
Location: huddersfield
|
maurice wrote:
The mini league of Leigh, Hudds, Salford, Wakey and Widnes are all 4 pointers
Would have Leeds in there too
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 988
|
GiantJake1988 wrote:
A worrying sign for me is Stone playing players who clearly are not fit when we have players who are fit.
Wakeman and Rapira are about 70% and you can see that, I could understand if a rapira was still an international but he is not anymore and far from it.
Expecting to see Mamo in the side half fit too in a couple of weeks.
Same team next week except I'd like to see Mason and Smith in for Rapira and Wakeman to try get them fit for the Hull game and I'd like to see Darnell on the wing for Murphy.
Wakefield have the quickest back line in SL apart from Grix with Caton-Brown and Johnstone as well as Reece Lyne and Jones-Bishop
Lot of wisdom here.
What the hell has happened to Rapira? When he looks at the video of that Jones try he'll be embarrassed. Missing a tackle is poor, but excusable. Missing two tackles on the same play? You don't see that often!
|
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 877
|
On last night I think Gaskell and Brierley should be switched around. Gaskell is better close to the line and Brierley seemed to take the wrong option a lot. Dont think this result will have a bearing on your season I still think if you win most games against the teams who will be further down you still have a big chance of the 8 if the rest of your pack can lift to the levels of your two starting props last night
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14824
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Brough to SH, Gaskell to SO was my thought also. Brierley, meh so far for mine.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 574
|
Is it just me or does Wakeman look like a different player than his "promo" video? In the footage he was considerably bigger & stronger than the rest of the players and was scattering them with some strong carries.
I'm not here to cause an issue its a genuine question.
I watched him last night with interest as you could quite possibly unearth a gem, however on that showing IMO he looked very poor.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:11 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14472Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
My biggest disappointment was we looked lethargic and tired again after we looked sharp and fit against Widnes. In attack and defence we seemed to have one speed all night and never looked like stepping up, we ambled towards their defensive line in attack then stopped when we got there ( Seb and Ta'ai excluded) and jogged to meet them in defence allowing them to build up steam and make easy yards. This was one of the issues we had last year and i was hoping it was gone !
Ta'ai and Seb we're superb for us early doors and with a bit more guile and right pass selection we could have been well up but as usual bombed chances.
What i don't get is this automatic replacing certain players at certain times, those 2 we're clearly having a positive impact and tiring their guys out so why take them off when they've shown no signs of struggling ? makes no sense, leave them on until they aren't effective anymore not because the clock is showing a certain time, also would we be better served leaving one of them on the bench to start with as at least we have some grunt to bring on rather than losing both of them at the same time ?
Gaskell was very good again, as was Kruise - another one that should be kept on longer.
Brierley looked lost out there last night and didn't have any impact in offence at all, Brough was slightly better.
Fergy was a shadow of last week too and where he was hitting holes and running hard at Widnes, he was one of those guilty of ambling forward with no real purpose.
We know Salford are our bogey side but they simply put in more effort on the night and once again deserved their win over us.
Also, we should have expected it as once again the club does a big push, sells plenty of season tickets, gets a decent crowd (for a Thursday in winter on Sky), build's up hope and as usual the players on the pitch let us down - have we ever turned up for one of these types of games ? i can't recall us doing so.
Very frustrating leaving last night as we saw at Widnes that we can play, we can run, we can control a game but it's the inconsistency that always let's us down !!
Anyway onto the (ex)pussies.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 988
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Brierley looked lost out there last night and didn't have any impact in offence at all
He's never going to be the kind of half that runs a game or creates much. But he's a terrific support player.
He needs to follow Ikafahiho around the pitch and wait for the offload. There's a try a match in it for him.
|
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:34 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 988
|
Binosh wrote:
Is it just me or does Wakeman look like a different player than his "promo" video? In the footage he was considerably bigger & stronger than the rest of the players and was scattering them with some strong carries.
I'm not here to cause an issue its a genuine question.
I watched him last night with interest as you could quite possibly unearth a gem, however on that showing IMO he looked very poor.
Contrary to the general belief, it's quite a step up from the NSW Cup to Superleague. On top of that, he's moved country, to a new job, knows no one, and is playing in a UK winter for the first time.
Players like that are always a risk. Even if he ends up as a superstar it will take time.
|
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 922
|
Steve May wrote:
He's never going to be the kind of half that runs a game or creates much. But he's a terrific support player.
He needs to follow Ikafahiho around the pitch and wait for the offload. There's a try a match in it for him.
Totally agree with this, any one who is expecting Breirley to create things is going to be disappointed, What he is is a try scorer, he has bags of pace and he is almost always on hand behind a break, Very much like a young Maguire. Brough is our main play maker, If he is not good enough then start to look for a replacement now, not when it's too late.
Salford were making far more ground than we were, despite a couple of our forwards being the best on the field, and their line speed was twice as fast, Broughs bombs were going up from much too far out, they were just like passes to the fullback.
Lots of room for improvements all over the field, Lots of time to make them and some good signs as well, Leeming is going well, could do with acquiring a kicking game. Early days yet.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:42 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14472Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Steve May wrote:
He's never going to be the kind of half that runs a game or creates much. But he's a terrific support player.
He needs to follow Ikafahiho around the pitch and wait for the offload. There's a try a match in it for him.
Exactly what i said at the game, why hasn't the coaches told him to be on his shoulder ?
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....