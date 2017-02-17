My biggest disappointment was we looked lethargic and tired again after we looked sharp and fit against Widnes. In attack and defence we seemed to have one speed all night and never looked like stepping up, we ambled towards their defensive line in attack then stopped when we got there ( Seb and Ta'ai excluded) and jogged to meet them in defence allowing them to build up steam and make easy yards. This was one of the issues we had last year and i was hoping it was gone !



Ta'ai and Seb we're superb for us early doors and with a bit more guile and right pass selection we could have been well up but as usual bombed chances.

What i don't get is this automatic replacing certain players at certain times, those 2 we're clearly having a positive impact and tiring their guys out so why take them off when they've shown no signs of struggling ? makes no sense, leave them on until they aren't effective anymore not because the clock is showing a certain time, also would we be better served leaving one of them on the bench to start with as at least we have some grunt to bring on rather than losing both of them at the same time ?



Gaskell was very good again, as was Kruise - another one that should be kept on longer.

Brierley looked lost out there last night and didn't have any impact in offence at all, Brough was slightly better.

Fergy was a shadow of last week too and where he was hitting holes and running hard at Widnes, he was one of those guilty of ambling forward with no real purpose.



We know Salford are our bogey side but they simply put in more effort on the night and once again deserved their win over us.



Also, we should have expected it as once again the club does a big push, sells plenty of season tickets, gets a decent crowd (for a Thursday in winter on Sky), build's up hope and as usual the players on the pitch let us down - have we ever turned up for one of these types of games ? i can't recall us doing so.



Very frustrating leaving last night as we saw at Widnes that we can play, we can run, we can control a game but it's the inconsistency that always let's us down !!



Anyway onto the (ex)pussies.