GiantJake1988 wrote:

A worrying sign for me is Stone playing players who clearly are not fit when we have players who are fit.



Wakeman and Rapira are about 70% and you can see that, I could understand if a rapira was still an international but he is not anymore and far from it.



Expecting to see Mamo in the side half fit too in a couple of weeks.



Same team next week except I'd like to see Mason and Smith in for Rapira and Wakeman to try get them fit for the Hull game and I'd like to see Darnell on the wing for Murphy.



Wakefield have the quickest back line in SL apart from Grix with Caton-Brown and Johnstone as well as Reece Lyne and Jones-Bishop