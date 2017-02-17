It so frustrating to watch the ex Bradford lads in your team. Where the bloody hell were these performances last season??



Mellor is class and has a lot of potential. Going forward he is great. Runs great lines, always puts the effort in, is strong etc. Lovely to see him score a couple of tries too. Defence is great too. However that's at second row which he is. At centre there is a lot more thinking and positional defence than in the back row, something which Mellor hasn't got yet.



Gaskell is a class act. Our nest player in 2015 and at the start of 2016. He's not a fullback by trade but he isn't half doing a great job for you. His backing up and breaks in play are class and he seems to refound his form and passion for the game with you. Composure is key too. He ripped Salford apart on those inside balls and on the 1st one he kept hold rather than throwing the pass like Brough etc did. And that led to the Mellor try.



Clough is solid if unspectacular. If it helps we didn't notice he was on either when he played but he makes his meters and is a workhorse. And Ferguson always gives 100% anyway.



I am shocked your not playing O'Brien but to be fair Leeming has been class so far for you.



Good luck for the season and I am looking forward to seeing how you go this season. Strong Yorkshire teams are good for the game!