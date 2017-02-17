|
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
GiantDee wrote:
Lack of composure, we threw 4 interceptions when in good attacking position, Brierley, Ferguson, Brough and Hinchcliffe.
Gaskell looked good going forward but dodgy in defence - nowhere near the bomb he let bounce and often out of position such as the Johnston no try.
Run on props were great, thought Clough was ok actually, Wakeman needs a pre season and Rapira was awful, carries well but never makes first hit in defence.
New place kicker needed also, Broughy has had leg injuries that have been nursed for some time now, he used to be as good as they come at goal kicking, but I suspect he now has a mechanical issue due to injuries.
I would have Mason and Smith in for Rapira and Wakeman, hopefully Symonds and Mamo fit soon.
To conclude, I saw signs of encouragement we scored 4 trays to 4 of theirs but bombed a lot of good position. We do though need to beat Wakey next up or the doubts will grow and confidence drop.
I thought possibly Gaskell lost that ball against the floodlights.
Same problems seem to be in evidence. That's worrying as stone has had plenty of time now to sort these issues.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:04 am
jools wrote:
I thought possibly Gaskell lost that ball against the floodlights.
dont every full back have the floodlights against them and most others dont let it bounce
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:21 am
A worrying sign for me is Stone playing players who clearly are not fit when we have players who are fit.
Wakeman and Rapira are about 70% and you can see that, I could understand if a rapira was still an international but he is not anymore and far from it.
Expecting to see Mamo in the side half fit too in a couple of weeks.
Same team next week except I'd like to see Mason and Smith in for Rapira and Wakeman to try get them fit for the Hull game and I'd like to see Darnell on the wing for Murphy.
Wakefield have the quickest back line in SL apart from Grix with Caton-Brown and Johnstone as well as Reece Lyne and Jones-Bishop
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:37 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
A worrying sign for me is Stone playing players who clearly are not fit when we have players who are fit.
Wakeman and Rapira are about 70% and you can see that, I could understand if a rapira was still an international but he is not anymore and far from it.
Expecting to see Mamo in the side half fit too in a couple of weeks.
Same team next week except I'd like to see Mason and Smith in for Rapira and Wakeman to try get them fit for the Hull game and I'd like to see Darnell on the wing for Murphy.
Wakefield have the quickest back line in SL apart from Grix with Caton-Brown and Johnstone as well as Reece Lyne and Jones-Bishop
agree with the comments on murphy wakeman and rapira.
someone on here that knows a bit about rugby is very refreshing.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:43 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Wakefield have the quickest back line in SL apart from Grix with Caton-Brown and Johnstone as well as Reece Lyne and Jones-Bishop
I'd be worried if Gaskell is in the centres. It was comedy gold watching him trying to chase the 50 year old Welham when he took the interception.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:19 am
It so frustrating to watch the ex Bradford lads in your team. Where the bloody hell were these performances last season??
Mellor is class and has a lot of potential. Going forward he is great. Runs great lines, always puts the effort in, is strong etc. Lovely to see him score a couple of tries too. Defence is great too. However that's at second row which he is. At centre there is a lot more thinking and positional defence than in the back row, something which Mellor hasn't got yet.
Gaskell is a class act. Our nest player in 2015 and at the start of 2016. He's not a fullback by trade but he isn't half doing a great job for you. His backing up and breaks in play are class and he seems to refound his form and passion for the game with you. Composure is key too. He ripped Salford apart on those inside balls and on the 1st one he kept hold rather than throwing the pass like Brough etc did. And that led to the Mellor try.
Clough is solid if unspectacular. If it helps we didn't notice he was on either when he played but he makes his meters and is a workhorse. And Ferguson always gives 100% anyway.
I am shocked your not playing O'Brien but to be fair Leeming has been class so far for you.
Good luck for the season and I am looking forward to seeing how you go this season. Strong Yorkshire teams are good for the game!
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:35 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
It so frustrating to watch the ex Bradford lads in your team. Where the bloody hell were these performances last season??
Mellor is class and has a lot of potential. Going forward he is great. Runs great lines, always puts the effort in, is strong etc. Lovely to see him score a couple of tries too. Defence is great too. However that's at second row which he is. At centre there is a lot more thinking and positional defence than in the back row, something which Mellor hasn't got yet.
Gaskell is a class act. Our nest player in 2015 and at the start of 2016. He's not a fullback by trade but he isn't half doing a great job for you. His backing up and breaks in play are class and he seems to refound his form and passion for the game with you. Composure is key too. He ripped Salford apart on those inside balls and on the 1st one he kept hold rather than throwing the pass like Brough etc did. And that led to the Mellor try.
Clough is solid if unspectacular. If it helps we didn't notice he was on either when he played but he makes his meters and is a workhorse. And Ferguson always gives 100% anyway.
I am shocked your not playing O'Brien but to be fair Leeming has been class so far for you.
Good luck for the season and I am looking forward to seeing how you go this season. Strong Yorkshire teams are good for the game!
great post mate, i hope the bulls go well this year its a shame we couldn't send O'Brien to you but you've just signed Scott Moore
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:51 am
I thought you showed glimpses of what you could be further down the line last night. You controlled the ruck most of the game and we struggled to slow you down. Tai, Leeming, and Gaskell in bursts were difficult to handle. It surprised me that at the crucial times you came up empty in attack, especially close to our lines but maybe just down to rustiness. Apart from the try, I thought you criminally underused McGilvary who is dangerous whenever he gets the ball.
It was an interesting game that played out very much like one side playing off-the-cuff and the other playing more structured. Our side has been mostly kept together from last season, and the link play between Lui, Dobson, and O'Brian was in sync and caused you problems all night. On the night I think we were hungrier and more clinical when required, but there wasn't a great deal between us imo.
I think you'll cause teams plenty of problems this season when you get it to click, and like us, the big challenge is consistency.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:04 am
The mini league of Leigh, Hudds, Salford, Wakey and Widnes are all 4 pointers
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:29 am
Have to admit last night after the game I felt rather flat. Although some good performers in the group the whole didn't seem as good!
Having watched it back this morning I feel we have a load to build on. Ends of set options and line speed being hit and miss for one! With the changes we have had perhaps it may take some time for it to completely fit together!
Another game next week that is one of vital ones even this early in the season! We want wakies 8th spot fro last year and the best way to do that is take the points off them!
