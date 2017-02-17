GiantDee wrote:

Lack of composure, we threw 4 interceptions when in good attacking position, Brierley, Ferguson, Brough and Hinchcliffe.



Gaskell looked good going forward but dodgy in defence - nowhere near the bomb he let bounce and often out of position such as the Johnston no try.

Run on props were great, thought Clough was ok actually, Wakeman needs a pre season and Rapira was awful, carries well but never makes first hit in defence.

New place kicker needed also, Broughy has had leg injuries that have been nursed for some time now, he used to be as good as they come at goal kicking, but I suspect he now has a mechanical issue due to injuries.

I would have Mason and Smith in for Rapira and Wakeman, hopefully Symonds and Mamo fit soon.

To conclude, I saw signs of encouragement we scored 4 trays to 4 of theirs but bombed a lot of good position. We do though need to beat Wakey next up or the doubts will grow and confidence drop.