GiantJake1988 wrote: Thought our forwards Taai and Ikahihifo were superb as soon as they leave the field we really struggle. Mason in next week?



Mellor runs strong and looks to graft



Didnt think Clough, Rapira or Wakeman offered much really



Gaskell links up well to create breaks.



Leeming was excellent 2nd half.



All tries we concede seem to be down Leroy and Jerrys side? 3 at Widnes and 3 today?



Our defence is utterly abysmal.



Senior players Brough and Hinchliffe like 14 year old kids when we have made a break - no composure throwing stupid passes.





Murphy really does get exposed with lack of pace when ball gets thrown out wide - massive get out of jail card for Johnson going into touch, absolute feeble attempt at tracking back.



We ALWAYS seem to concede the first points in any game whether by penalty or by try.



2 or else 3 times we were on the last tackle instead of kicking to try get another set we just handed the ball over - RIDICULOUS.



Everytime we have a chance to get our noses in front we make wrong decisions it really is worrying.



Going off that tonight we will be fighting for 8th spot.



Final say: We need a new goal kicker ASAP

Will agree with most of the above. Thought Mellor looks good in attack but weak in defence. I actually think Murph looks shot I'm afraid to say, not sure he will get a game when Mamo is fit.Thought Gaskell looked really good and dangerous when going forward.Have to say again that Taai and Ike were awesome when on the field, and we went backwards when they were off.As for Rapira, what the hell was that tackling about for their last try?? Their centre actually bumped him off 3 times until he ended up on the floor, he just seemed to stand there and wasn't interested in using his arms to assist in tackling their centre.Leeming was poor in the first half but excellent in the second.We need Mamo back asap and need to clone Taai and Ike.