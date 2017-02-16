WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight..

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Thoughts from tonight..

 
Post a reply

Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:18 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 250
Thought our forwards Taai and Ikahihifo were superb as soon as they leave the field we really struggle. Mason in next week?

Mellor runs strong and looks to graft

Didnt think Clough, Rapira or Wakeman offered much really

Gaskell links up well to create breaks.

Leeming was excellent 2nd half.

All tries we concede seem to be down Leroy and Jerrys side? 3 at Widnes and 3 today?

Our defence is utterly abysmal.

Senior players Brough and Hinchliffe like 14 year old kids when we have made a break - no composure throwing stupid passes.

Murphy really does get exposed with lack of pace when ball gets thrown out wide - massive get out of jail card for Johnson going into touch, absolute feeble attempt at tracking back.

We ALWAYS seem to concede the first points in any game whether by penalty or by try.

2 or else 3 times we were on the last tackle instead of kicking to try get another set we just handed the ball over - RIDICULOUS.

Everytime we have a chance to get our noses in front we make wrong decisions it really is worrying.

Going off that tonight we will be fighting for 8th spot.

Final say: We need a new goal kicker ASAP

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:35 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2524
Location: Back of the North stand
The difference was in salford's 20 Giants looked like they had no magic to put s good pass to get over the line. Plenty of effort and runners but it looked too easy to defend. Then as you say breaks are made and silly passes are thrown. That can be fixed but no idea where the magic is going to come from.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:39 pm
raceman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 659
Location: Huddersfield
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Thought our forwards Taai and Ikahihifo were superb as soon as they leave the field we really struggle. Mason in next week?

Mellor runs strong and looks to graft

Didnt think Clough, Rapira or Wakeman offered much really

Gaskell links up well to create breaks.

Leeming was excellent 2nd half.

All tries we concede seem to be down Leroy and Jerrys side? 3 at Widnes and 3 today?

Our defence is utterly abysmal.

Senior players Brough and Hinchliffe like 14 year old kids when we have made a break - no composure throwing stupid passes.


Murphy really does get exposed with lack of pace when ball gets thrown out wide - massive get out of jail card for Johnson going into touch, absolute feeble attempt at tracking back.

We ALWAYS seem to concede the first points in any game whether by penalty or by try.

2 or else 3 times we were on the last tackle instead of kicking to try get another set we just handed the ball over - RIDICULOUS.

Everytime we have a chance to get our noses in front we make wrong decisions it really is worrying.

Going off that tonight we will be fighting for 8th spot.

Final say: We need a new goal kicker ASAP

Will agree with most of the above. Thought Mellor looks good in attack but weak in defence. I actually think Murph looks shot I'm afraid to say, not sure he will get a game when Mamo is fit.
Thought Gaskell looked really good and dangerous when going forward.
Have to say again that Taai and Ike were awesome when on the field, and we went backwards when they were off.
As for Rapira, what the hell was that tackling about for their last try?? Their centre actually bumped him off 3 times until he ended up on the floor, he just seemed to stand there and wasn't interested in using his arms to assist in tackling their centre.
Leeming was poor in the first half but excellent in the second.
We need Mamo back asap and need to clone Taai and Ike.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:41 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1280
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Agree - Taai and Ikahihifo were superb but bench seems a step down with clough and wakeman. Early days for Wakeman still.

Smith for me next week, and not sure of rapira at loose forward.

Defence poor to concede 30 points , and last Salford try was abysmal.

Mellor Looking good. Strong direct runner. He looked good at Widnes too.
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:49 pm
the stella kid User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2590
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Thought our forwards Taai and Ikahihifo were superb as soon as they leave the field we really struggle. Mason in next week?

Mellor runs strong and looks to graft

Didnt think Clough, Rapira or Wakeman offered much really

Gaskell links up well to create breaks.

Leeming was excellent 2nd half.

All tries we concede seem to be down Leroy and Jerrys side? 3 at Widnes and 3 today?

Our defence is utterly abysmal.



Senior players Brough and Hinchliffe like 14 year old kids when we have made a break - no composure throwing stupid passes.

Murphy really does get exposed with lack of pace when ball gets thrown out wide - massive get out of jail card for Johnson going into touch, absolute feeble attempt at tracking back.

We ALWAYS seem to concede the first points in any game whether by penalty or by try.

2 or else 3 times we were on the last tackle instead of kicking to try get another set we just handed the ball over - RIDICULOUS.

Everytime we have a chance to get our noses in front we make wrong decisions it really is worrying.

Going off that tonight we will be fighting for 8th spot.

Final say: We need a new goal kicker ASAP



Not sure why you think 3 tries were scored down Mcgillvary/Cudjoe's wing. Apart from the first that was down that side two of the others were scored down the middle and the other in a gap between Brough and Mellor. Last week only two tries came down that side.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:50 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 921
I thought it was all a bit frantic really, trying to score at every move, They will improve on that and learn to build pressure, Thought Salford looked stronger than us in the middle, certainly made a lot more ground anyway, despite good efforts from a couple of our forwards. Not Brough's best game all in all, but to say we need a new kicker is going a bit far, I can only think you must be judging him against their kicker tonight who i thought was probably MOM for me, Brough's Bombs were ineffectual tonight simply because the forwards hadn't made enough ground and they had too far to go to get under the high balls, there was never any pressure on the Fullback and he never put a foot wrong.

Early days yet, they will settle down from that and there were some good signs as well, Gaskell played well enough Leeming did well also Mellor, Rapera didn't look fully fit to me, To be fair we created enough chances to win the game , I thought Salford edged it myself but you can't keep passing the ball to them instead of scoring and expect to win. Just trying to hard i think.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:10 pm
Hangermans Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 8:46 pm
Posts: 32
Both our attack and defence at the line was awful and cost us the game. In attack we wasted plays on first receiver drives at the line, and in defence we had no line speed and missed one on one tackles far too frequently.

Ikahifo was an absolute beast , unstoppable at times, taii not far behind.

Kruise has come a long way in terms of his scooting ability, but his passing and options on last tackle plays really needs work. Twice he ruined a move on the 5th with horrible passes and once he passed on the blind on the 5th to ruin another 5th play. All this needs work, but there are some promising signs in other areas of the pitch.

Wakeman was truly awful in attack and defence, offering the least of any of our forwards, giving away penalties and missing tackles near the line. I hope this is still just down to him adjusting to our climate, or Oldham may soon beckon.

I thought in the post match interview Stone saw pretty much the same shortcomings and this is encouraging. Hope he doesn;t revert to meaningless platitudes like most coaches in the future.
Last edited by Hangermans on Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:14 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:12 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7119
We do need another kicker- because it's obvious to the opposition where the ball is going!
Wakeman and clough meh. Rapira at 13 is an awful decision. Mason must play next week. He deserves a chance and wakey have a big pack so we need to match their size.
Hinchcliffe and ferguson weeent a patch on last week.
Leeming was great in that second half. Although you can see he's still learning.
Never got our noses in front and when we had the chance we blew it.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:17 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 921
Hangermans wrote:
Both our attack and defence at the line was awful and cost us the game. In attack we wasted plays on first receiver drives at the line, and in defence we had no line speed and missed one on one tackles far too frequently.

Ikahifo was an absolute beast , unstoppable at times, taii not far behind.

Kruise has come a long way in terms of his scooting ability, but his passing and options on last tackle plays really needs work. Twice he ruined a move on the 5th with horrible passes and once he passed on the blind on the 5th to ruin another 5th play. All this needs work, but there are some promising signs in other areas of the pitch.

I thought in the post match interview Stone saw pretty much the same shortcomings and this is encouraging. Hope he doesn;t revert to meaningless platitudes like most coaches in the future.


Agree , the one thing that hasn't changed yet, is our line speed, we are so slow to move up, no wonder the opposition makes a lot more ground than we do, Onward and upwards.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, andy 1962, ANTWERP RED, djhudds, frank1, GiantJake1988, Hangermans, Jo Jumbuck, nolano87, raceman, Run leroy , run !, sallynook giant, Slugger McBatt, The Lucky Black Cat, the stella kid, themightynortherner and 245 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,9381,43375,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
20-30
SALFORD
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  