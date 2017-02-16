|
Thought our forwards Taai and Ikahihifo were superb as soon as they leave the field we really struggle. Mason in next week?
Mellor runs strong and looks to graft
Didnt think Clough, Rapira or Wakeman offered much really
Gaskell links up well to create breaks.
Leeming was excellent 2nd half.
All tries we concede seem to be down Leroy and Jerrys side? 3 at Widnes and 3 today?
Our defence is utterly abysmal.
Senior players Brough and Hinchliffe like 14 year old kids when we have made a break - no composure throwing stupid passes.
Murphy really does get exposed with lack of pace when ball gets thrown out wide - massive get out of jail card for Johnson going into touch, absolute feeble attempt at tracking back.
We ALWAYS seem to concede the first points in any game whether by penalty or by try.
2 or else 3 times we were on the last tackle instead of kicking to try get another set we just handed the ball over - RIDICULOUS.
Everytime we have a chance to get our noses in front we make wrong decisions it really is worrying.
Going off that tonight we will be fighting for 8th spot.
Final say: We need a new goal kicker ASAP
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:35 pm
The difference was in salford's 20 Giants looked like they had no magic to put s good pass to get over the line. Plenty of effort and runners but it looked too easy to defend. Then as you say breaks are made and silly passes are thrown. That can be fixed but no idea where the magic is going to come from.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:39 pm
Will agree with most of the above. Thought Mellor looks good in attack but weak in defence. I actually think Murph looks shot I'm afraid to say, not sure he will get a game when Mamo is fit.
Thought Gaskell looked really good and dangerous when going forward.
Have to say again that Taai and Ike were awesome when on the field, and we went backwards when they were off.
As for Rapira, what the hell was that tackling about for their last try?? Their centre actually bumped him off 3 times until he ended up on the floor, he just seemed to stand there and wasn't interested in using his arms to assist in tackling their centre.
Leeming was poor in the first half but excellent in the second.
We need Mamo back asap and need to clone Taai and Ike.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:41 pm
Agree - Taai and Ikahihifo were superb but bench seems a step down with clough and wakeman. Early days for Wakeman still.
Smith for me next week, and not sure of rapira at loose forward.
Defence poor to concede 30 points , and last Salford try was abysmal.
Mellor Looking good. Strong direct runner. He looked good at Widnes too.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:49 pm
Not sure why you think 3 tries were scored down Mcgillvary/Cudjoe's wing. Apart from the first that was down that side two of the others were scored down the middle and the other in a gap between Brough and Mellor. Last week only two tries came down that side.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:50 pm
I thought it was all a bit frantic really, trying to score at every move, They will improve on that and learn to build pressure, Thought Salford looked stronger than us in the middle, certainly made a lot more ground anyway, despite good efforts from a couple of our forwards. Not Brough's best game all in all, but to say we need a new kicker is going a bit far, I can only think you must be judging him against their kicker tonight who i thought was probably MOM for me, Brough's Bombs were ineffectual tonight simply because the forwards hadn't made enough ground and they had too far to go to get under the high balls, there was never any pressure on the Fullback and he never put a foot wrong.
Early days yet, they will settle down from that and there were some good signs as well, Gaskell played well enough Leeming did well also Mellor, Rapera didn't look fully fit to me, To be fair we created enough chances to win the game , I thought Salford edged it myself but you can't keep passing the ball to them instead of scoring and expect to win. Just trying to hard i think.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:10 pm
Both our attack and defence at the line was awful and cost us the game. In attack we wasted plays on first receiver drives at the line, and in defence we had no line speed and missed one on one tackles far too frequently.
Ikahifo was an absolute beast , unstoppable at times, taii not far behind.
Kruise has come a long way in terms of his scooting ability, but his passing and options on last tackle plays really needs work. Twice he ruined a move on the 5th with horrible passes and once he passed on the blind on the 5th to ruin another 5th play. All this needs work, but there are some promising signs in other areas of the pitch.
Wakeman was truly awful in attack and defence, offering the least of any of our forwards, giving away penalties and missing tackles near the line. I hope this is still just down to him adjusting to our climate, or Oldham may soon beckon.
I thought in the post match interview Stone saw pretty much the same shortcomings and this is encouraging. Hope he doesn;t revert to meaningless platitudes like most coaches in the future.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:12 pm
We do need another kicker- because it's obvious to the opposition where the ball is going!
Wakeman and clough meh. Rapira at 13 is an awful decision. Mason must play next week. He deserves a chance and wakey have a big pack so we need to match their size.
Hinchcliffe and ferguson weeent a patch on last week.
Leeming was great in that second half. Although you can see he's still learning.
Never got our noses in front and when we had the chance we blew it.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:17 pm
Hangermans wrote:
Both our attack and defence at the line was awful and cost us the game. In attack we wasted plays on first receiver drives at the line, and in defence we had no line speed and missed one on one tackles far too frequently.
Ikahifo was an absolute beast , unstoppable at times, taii not far behind.
Kruise has come a long way in terms of his scooting ability, but his passing and options on last tackle plays really needs work. Twice he ruined a move on the 5th with horrible passes and once he passed on the blind on the 5th to ruin another 5th play. All this needs work, but there are some promising signs in other areas of the pitch.
I thought in the post match interview Stone saw pretty much the same shortcomings and this is encouraging. Hope he doesn;t revert to meaningless platitudes like most coaches in the future.
Agree , the one thing that hasn't changed yet, is our line speed, we are so slow to move up, no wonder the opposition makes a lot more ground than we do, Onward and upwards.
