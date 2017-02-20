Ron, I started this thread because I am impressed with Gareth O'Brien and how he performed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year and wanted to establish whether others thought the same. I like to feel that although Warrington have historically produced few good class players,there are signs that some are beginning to come through and I would like the club to get the benefit of helping with their development. That's my opinion.

I'm also chuffed that the club has become a force in the game after many years of disappointment - I've been a fan since the late 1950s. The win against Brisbane on Friday is one of the best nights I have had watching the club. And as Uncle Rico says, you have aright to your opinion, but why do you and a number of others after such a great performance by the TEAM decide to start looking for individuals to denigrate. A piece of advice if I may, celebrate your successes when they happen, there will be plenty of other occasions for critical appraisals in the future. It happens to all teams and individuals, because as the song says, I'm only human after all.

Anyway, I would still like Gareth O'Brien back in the Wire's primrose and blue.