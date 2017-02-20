Uncle Rico wrote: You are entitled to your opinion Ron of course you are, even on a thread entitled Gareth OBrien (how did we get here when there's already a TS thread?) but whilst we are here can you clarify whether you consider last season to be unsuccessful "another disappointing season" might imply that?

I class it as a disappointment, yes. We got beat by a Wigan team missing 5 first team players including their fullback and 9... and a half fit SOL. We got beat in the CC Final by a Hull team I didn't rate.Considering the quality of the competition overall, the teams we faced in the finals... it was certainly an unsuccessful year to come away with no major trophies.The GF loss just left a bitter taste because it almost felt inevitable that we would lose to Wigan. I think the most disappointing thing is that I don't believe we will win the GF anymore. Wigan will at least match us in the forwards (absolutely dominated us in the GF), and they have a better backline.