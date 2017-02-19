WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth O'Brien

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:31 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13907
Location: NFL playoffs
Winslade's Offload wrote:
In fact, other than the 2 charge-downs and offloading, we played a very similar game to the NRL. I think the only valid excuse that Broncos can use is the fact that they were further back in their season than we are. But make no mistake, this was a rude awakening for a top notch NRL side who expected a comfortable win.


Coming in rusty counts for a lot especially when you've just had to fly the other side of the world.

It is a good effort from us and beating Brisbane is always going to be an honour but it would be interesting to see what would happen if we played them mid season 10 times, 5 at home, 5 away. My guess is Brisbane would win between 8 and 10.
Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:35 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3383
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
Probably. I dont think I would entertain the 'flying the world' reason, haven't they been here a week ? And how much flying do they do in Oz. I guess they are about a third through their pre-season though, and the error count was probably indicative of that. I would say that was certainly a significant factor.

I was interested though in our 1st half completion rate and more conservative offload rate. Was that game a one off, a fluke, or could we replicate it if we really tried ? I am wondering if the reason that we see so many errors is simply because in the British game it goes unpunished. Ok, you drop the ball or try a ridiculous Ryan Atkins type offload, but a couple of minutes later the opposition give you the ball back anyway curtesy of one of their errors. If Wire played in Oz, what would our error count look like ?


But the value of the WCS for me is to try and extend the series and get some TV rights signed up. If we can sell it internationally then the cash starved game over here has a chance to grow again. So a slap in the face for the Broncos, and now Cronulla, is probably the best outcome we could have hoped for. The Aussies hate losing.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:27 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 383
Hang on a minute, we've had 1 competitive game leading up to this, Brisbane are less than 2 weeks from the start of the NRL (and have had the 9s, etc) and didn't we have more players in internationals thus having short pre-seasons? There's a strong case to be made that the odds are stacked against the UK teams!

Home (crowd) advantage helps, but I don't think the flight is that big a deal (well, the flight isn't at all IMO, it's the time zone change, but for a pro team that should easily be manageable).

It doesn't fit with the self-deprecating narrative the game in this country has at the minute, but the evidence of this weekend suggests that our top clubs are a match for the best of the NRL.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:37 am
sally cinnamon User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13907
Location: NFL playoffs
NtW wrote:
It doesn't fit with the self-deprecating narrative the game in this country has at the minute, but the evidence of this weekend suggests that our top clubs are a match for the best of the NRL.


It shows what an impact Tony Smith has had at Warrington. A few years ago nobody would have ever thought we would consider Warrington to be a match for the best of the NRL especially as the boom in TV rights has seen the NRL continue to rise in leaps and bounds. For Smith to take Warrington to that level without having the same money to spend is an incredible achievement. Of course this won't fit with the self-deprecating narrative some of our fans have about Smith.
Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:03 am
Ron User avatar
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 560
sally cinnamon wrote:
It shows what an impact Tony Smith has had at Warrington. A few years ago nobody would have ever thought we would consider Warrington to be a match for the best of the NRL especially as the boom in TV rights has seen the NRL continue to rise in leaps and bounds. For Smith to take Warrington to that level without having the same money to spend is an incredible achievement. Of course this won't fit with the self-deprecating narrative some of our fans have about Smith.


You genuinely think Warrington are at the same level as Brisbane because we won a pre season match against them...? Does that mean Catalans are also better than Brisbane because they beat us the week before?

Money obviously isn't everything... Wire have invested more than any other club since Smith took over, we still haven't managed to win the big trophy.

If we have another trophyless season is this something to comfort us, we won a pre season game.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:16 pm
moving on... User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1072
Ron wrote:
You genuinely think Warrington are at the same level as Brisbane because we won a pre season match against them...?


No. but rewind just 10 years.... would we have beaten Brisbane then? or would we have had a cricket score put on us? You seem extremely annoyed at the fact people may actually suggest that the club is in a better place thanks to TS. Obviously it isn't all down to him but he deserves a lot of the credit. Whether we've won SL or not, We're now a consistent top for side making regular finals, picking up regular silverware, Competing against NRL teams with 11,000+ crowds.

And you're moaning about fans being happy at the position the club is in. Unbelievable.
Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:19 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5113
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Ron wrote:
You genuinely think Warrington are at the same level as Brisbane because we won a pre season match against them...? Does that mean Catalans are also better than Brisbane because they beat us the week before?

Money obviously isn't everything... Wire have invested more than any other club since Smith took over, we still haven't managed to win the big trophy.

If we have another trophyless season is this something to comfort us, we won a pre season game.


I think you are not understanding the salary cap....
No matter how much we invest on plasma screens outside the stadium filling in corners in the stadium or a comprehensive range of woolly hats in the club shop, we can still only spend the same amount on players wages as Salford. and they nearly went down.

Like it or not .... and certainly Saints fans and Wigans fans do not like it but we are a big club its a fact ...end of

yes we are missing one piece of silverware but we are still heading in the right direction...Imagine when we do win the big one Ron you can pick the bones out of it and keep our feet firmly on the ground with some nuggets of negativity.... :shock: :shock:
Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:45 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3194
Location: Northamptonshire
moving on... wrote:
No. but rewind just 10 years.... would we have beaten Brisbane then? or would we have had a cricket score put on us? You seem extremely annoyed at the fact people may actually suggest that the club is in a better place thanks to TS. Obviously it isn't all down to him but he deserves a lot of the credit. Whether we've won SL or not, We're now a consistent top for side making regular finals, picking up regular silverware, Competing against NRL teams with 11,000+ crowds.

And you're moaning about fans being happy at the position the club is in. Unbelievable.


Spot on. As one of a number of fans who saw us go from 1974 to 2009 without winning a major trophy, nor hardly ever even coming close, it astounds me that Ron and others seems to think that we are in a bad place with a poor coach.
Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:09 pm
Ron User avatar
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 560
moving on... wrote:
No. but rewind just 10 years.... would we have beaten Brisbane then? or would we have had a cricket score put on us? You seem extremely annoyed at the fact people may actually suggest that the club is in a better place thanks to TS. Obviously it isn't all down to him but he deserves a lot of the credit. Whether we've won SL or not, We're now a consistent top for side making regular finals, picking up regular silverware, Competing against NRL teams with 11,000+ crowds.

And you're moaning about fans being happy at the position the club is in. Unbelievable.


We haven't won a major trophy in 4 years... the main reason for our success has been significant investment from the owner over the last 10 plus years, and yes Smith has certainly been a key factor as well.

But if we have another disappointing season this year, I would like a new coach... sorry if that offends you.

I have already said, I don't care about beating an NRL side in pre season, itS a friendly in my eyes.. we got beat by catalans the week before. Wigan comfortably beat the side who are the current NRL champions, we beat the side who finished 5th. Yes its nice to win these game, but I certainly don't use it as an indicator for how our season might go.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:44 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2733
Location: Stuck in 1982
Ron wrote:
We haven't won a major trophy in 4 years... the main reason for our success has been significant investment from the owner over the last 10 plus years, and yes Smith has certainly been a key factor as well.

But if we have another disappointing season this year, I would like a new coach... sorry if that offends you.

I have already said, I don't care about beating an NRL side in pre season, itS a friendly in my eyes.. we got beat by catalans the week before. Wigan comfortably beat the side who are the current NRL champions, we beat the side who finished 5th. Yes its nice to win these game, but I certainly don't use it as an indicator for how our season might go.


You are entitled to your opinion Ron of course you are, even on a thread entitled Gareth OBrien (how did we get here when there's already a TS thread?) but whilst we are here can you clarify whether you consider last season to be unsuccessful "another disappointing season" might imply that?
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  