WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth O'Brien

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Gareth O'Brien

 
Post a reply

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:31 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13906
Location: NFL playoffs
Winslade's Offload wrote:
In fact, other than the 2 charge-downs and offloading, we played a very similar game to the NRL. I think the only valid excuse that Broncos can use is the fact that they were further back in their season than we are. But make no mistake, this was a rude awakening for a top notch NRL side who expected a comfortable win.


Coming in rusty counts for a lot especially when you've just had to fly the other side of the world.

It is a good effort from us and beating Brisbane is always going to be an honour but it would be interesting to see what would happen if we played them mid season 10 times, 5 at home, 5 away. My guess is Brisbane would win between 8 and 10.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:35 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3383
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
Probably. I dont think I would entertain the 'flying the world' reason, haven't they been here a week ? And how much flying do they do in Oz. I guess they are about a third through their pre-season though, and the error count was probably indicative of that. I would say that was certainly a significant factor.

I was interested though in our 1st half completion rate and more conservative offload rate. Was that game a one off, a fluke, or could we replicate it if we really tried ? I am wondering if the reason that we see so many errors is simply because in the British game it goes unpunished. Ok, you drop the ball or try a ridiculous Ryan Atkins type offload, but a couple of minutes later the opposition give you the ball back anyway curtesy of one of their errors. If Wire played in Oz, what would our error count look like ?


But the value of the WCS for me is to try and extend the series and get some TV rights signed up. If we can sell it internationally then the cash starved game over here has a chance to grow again. So a slap in the face for the Broncos, and now Cronulla, is probably the best outcome we could have hoped for. The Aussies hate losing.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:27 pm
NtW Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 383
Hang on a minute, we've had 1 competitive game leading up to this, Brisbane are less than 2 weeks from the start of the NRL (and have had the 9s, etc) and didn't we have more players in internationals thus having short pre-seasons? There's a strong case to be made that the odds are stacked against the UK teams!

Home (crowd) advantage helps, but I don't think the flight is that big a deal (well, the flight isn't at all IMO, it's the time zone change, but for a pro team that should easily be manageable).

It doesn't fit with the self-deprecating narrative the game in this country has at the minute, but the evidence of this weekend suggests that our top clubs are a match for the best of the NRL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, citywolf, Dezzies_right_hook, Father Ted, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Kevin Turvey, langer the king, Laughing Gravy, lefty goldblatt, marshman777, MikeyWire, muttywhitedog, NtW, Philth, Pie Eyed, rchick, richmond, Saddened!, threepennystander, WalterWizard and 256 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,8532,33875,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
42-16
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
28-35
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
22-6
CRONULLATV  
...full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
18-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
6-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
18-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  