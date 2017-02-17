|
Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Springfield
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
But Russell is our reserve full back, and Evans isn't a first choice winger. You are proving the point in a way, O'Brien isn't good enough to take a shirt of Gidley or Brown, and he isn't good enough to take a shirt off Ratchford at full back. Therefore he would be back to being in and out of the squad. What he needs is conisitent game time to develop, he wasn't good enough to warrant that with us, Salford has done him the world of good on that score it would seem.
TS will give chances to young players that are good enough. Currie and Toby King being examples. O'Brien is also older now than the likes of Currie, King(s), Savelio, Clark, Lineham and the seemingly much maligned Evans and Russell, both of whom I believe have shown more promise in a Wire shirt than O'Brien ever did.
I'll repeat my point from earlier though, I'm delighted that with regular game time he is now developing in to a good SL player
Toby King isn't good enough
|
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:54 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 634
|
Bit early to be writing off King, has the potential to be an excellent player. He'll be first choice centre for most of this year I expect.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7478
|
Snaggletooth wrote:
In cases like this one you need a coach who can foresee these changes in a players career, clearly TS doesn't have this skill just yet, if he did who knows where we would be, but we will still persevere with Russell at FB and Evans on the wing until he learns that skill!
Can't give you an argument
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 413
|
The ts wenger comparison is also true wenger buys wingers n plays em at striker smith buys full backs n plays em at half back
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:05 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13905
Location: NFL playoffs
|
The bar is higher at Warrington than it is at Salford. When Myler and Ratchford were at Salford a lot of our fans admired them but were then critical of them at times at Warrington and its the same with GO'B just in reverse.
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:11 am
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 381
|
Snaggletooth wrote:
In cases like this one you need a coach who can foresee these changes in a players career, clearly TS doesn't have this skill just yet, if he did who knows where we would be, but we will still persevere with Russell at FB and Evans on the wing until he learns that skill!
It seems Smith learned pretty quickly. Maybe he spent the week trawling through this board and took your advice?
You, RD, Wires71 are all very quick to jump over Smith's team selections when we lose, so it would be interesting to here an assessment this week.
Still, imagine what we would have to done to Brisbane with GOB at FB instead of Gidley...
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:21 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5364
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
GO'B wasn't hitting the heights we needed him to be at.
We've moved on.
So has he.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:07 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8288
|
NtW wrote:
It seems Smith learned pretty quickly. Maybe he spent the week trawling through this board and took your advice?
You, RD, Wires71 are all very quick to jump over Smith's team selections when we lose, so it would be interesting to here an assessment this week.
Still, imagine what we would have to done to Brisbane with GOB at FB instead of Gidley...
Fair play an excellent result, Brown made the difference in attack and kicking game for us in the first half. We were unrecognisable from the Catalans game. What we will never know is whether TS would have switched around if we had won at Catalan...
As for backs, Evans is still a weak link (did you see how he bombed that chance to pass to his wing?), impressed with Russell's try, Atkins a handful in attack and Lineham's lack of composure could have cost us.
Let's not get carried away though. Brisbane were pre-season with players missing, but as I say, fair play it was an exciting game and an excellent result.
Will we back it up against Cas?
PS I made no comment on GOB, he couldn't make a first team place his own at Wire.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:36 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2468
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Wires71 wrote:
Fair play an excellent result, Brown made the difference in attack and kicking game for us in the first half. We were unrecognisable from the Catalans game. What we will never know is whether TS would have switched around if we had won at Catalan...
As for backs, Evans is still a weak link (did you see how he bombed that chance to pass to his wing?), impressed with Russell's try, Atkins a handful in attack and Lineham's lack of composure could have cost us.
Let's not get carried away though. Brisbane were pre-season with players missing, but as I say, fair play it was an exciting game and an excellent result.
Will we back it up against Cas?
PS I made no comment on GOB, he couldn't make a first team place his own at Wire.
Rhys Evans will be gone when his contract finishes this year. Toby King will take his place.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Barbed Wire, Barrett was robbed, Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Hicks Is A God, Laughing Gravy, lefty goldblatt, leg_end, Mr Snoodle, robinrovers10, silver2, Wolf Hall and 277 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|