|
Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Springfield
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
But Russell is our reserve full back, and Evans isn't a first choice winger. You are proving the point in a way, O'Brien isn't good enough to take a shirt of Gidley or Brown, and he isn't good enough to take a shirt off Ratchford at full back. Therefore he would be back to being in and out of the squad. What he needs is conisitent game time to develop, he wasn't good enough to warrant that with us, Salford has done him the world of good on that score it would seem.
TS will give chances to young players that are good enough. Currie and Toby King being examples. O'Brien is also older now than the likes of Currie, King(s), Savelio, Clark, Lineham and the seemingly much maligned Evans and Russell, both of whom I believe have shown more promise in a Wire shirt than O'Brien ever did.
I'll repeat my point from earlier though, I'm delighted that with regular game time he is now developing in to a good SL player
Toby King isn't good enough
|
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:54 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 634
|
Bit early to be writing off King, has the potential to be an excellent player. He'll be first choice centre for most of this year I expect.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7475
|
Snaggletooth wrote:
In cases like this one you need a coach who can foresee these changes in a players career, clearly TS doesn't have this skill just yet, if he did who knows where we would be, but we will still persevere with Russell at FB and Evans on the wing until he learns that skill!
Can't give you an argument
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 413
|
The ts wenger comparison is also true wenger buys wingers n plays em at striker smith buys full backs n plays em at half back
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:05 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13905
Location: NFL playoffs
|
The bar is higher at Warrington than it is at Salford. When Myler and Ratchford were at Salford a lot of our fans admired them but were then critical of them at times at Warrington and its the same with GO'B just in reverse.
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:11 am
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 381
|
Snaggletooth wrote:
In cases like this one you need a coach who can foresee these changes in a players career, clearly TS doesn't have this skill just yet, if he did who knows where we would be, but we will still persevere with Russell at FB and Evans on the wing until he learns that skill!
It seems Smith learned pretty quickly. Maybe he spent the week trawling through this board and took your advice?
You, RD, Wires71 are all very quick to jump over Smith's team selections when we lose, so it would be interesting to here an assessment this week.
Still, imagine what we would have to done to Brisbane with GOB at FB instead of Gidley...
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigtom, CW8, Fatbelly, foggy, Hicks Is A God, Iamlegend, Irish Wire, Jack Steel, KingRoss11, MikeyWire, NtW, Piratezeek, poppys mum, richmond, Rogues Gallery, runningman29, sally cinnamon, silver2, WalterWizard, Wire, Wolf Hall and 319 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|