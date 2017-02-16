WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth O'Brien

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:59 pm
Wolf Hall Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 78
Would have him back tomorrow. Fullback.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:20 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 632
He's got exactly what he needed - game time. He's a better Full Back than a Half Back, needs that extra time on the ball I think.

I wouldn't swap him for Ratchford or Patton at this stage, but if he keeps his improvement up, he's looking good.

It's nice to see Warrington boys in other SL teams doing well though, plus all the warringtonians in the current squad is promising.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:35 pm
eddieH User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
He needs to have a good season as he has been overlooked for a long time I hope it has made him stronger and he can kick on and be a top player weather it is for us or not, I hope he makes a good.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:21 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 623
In cases like this one you need a coach who can foresee these changes in a players career, clearly TS doesn't have this skill just yet, if he did who knows where we would be, but we will still persevere with Russell at FB and Evans on the wing until he learns that skill!

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:47 am
LOngbarn Wire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 976
Location: Warrington
Id agree if he has a consistent season, with last nights performance. If not, fully right decision to move him on. Lets not forget, he had a number great games for us. But, for me, his average games far outweighed his great games.

Fair play to him last night though. Always good to see a Warrington lad playing well. Some of my muckas have walloped me in the fantasy league this week with his inclusion.

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:59 am
Fatbelly User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5180
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
LOngbarn Wire wrote:
Id agree if he has a consistent season, with last nights performance. If not, fully right decision to move him on. Lets not forget, he had a number great games for us. But, for me, his average games far outweighed his great games.

Fair play to him last night though. Always good to see a Warrington lad playing well. Some of my muckas have walloped me in the fantasy league this week with his inclusion.


Last night on the Radio after the game, Salfords Coach said that Gareth didn't have a great game last week. He went onto to talk about consistency (part of this was about his whole team and not just Gareth)
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:42 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 632
Snaggletooth wrote:
In cases like this one you need a coach who can foresee these changes in a players career, clearly TS doesn't have this skill just yet, if he did who knows where we would be, but we will still persevere with Russell at FB and Evans on the wing until he learns that skill!


But Russell is our reserve full back, and Evans isn't a first choice winger. You are proving the point in a way, O'Brien isn't good enough to take a shirt of Gidley or Brown, and he isn't good enough to take a shirt off Ratchford at full back. Therefore he would be back to being in and out of the squad. What he needs is conisitent game time to develop, he wasn't good enough to warrant that with us, Salford has done him the world of good on that score it would seem.

TS will give chances to young players that are good enough. Currie and Toby King being examples. O'Brien is also older now than the likes of Currie, King(s), Savelio, Clark, Lineham and the seemingly much maligned Evans and Russell, both of whom I believe have shown more promise in a Wire shirt than O'Brien ever did.

I'll repeat my point from earlier though, I'm delighted that with regular game time he is now developing in to a good SL player

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:12 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35180
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I think he's good enough to take the shirt of ratch, and I'm a supporter of ratch as a fullback.


From what I saw last year and last night, gob seems to be the closest replacement for hodgo that we were trying to manufacture.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Gareth O'Brien

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:20 am
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1446
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I think he's good enough to take the shirt of ratch, and I'm a supporter of ratch as a fullback.


From what I saw last year and last night, gob seems to be the closest replacement for hodgo that we were trying to manufacture.



I know exactly what you mean . Still wouldn't have had the chance to develop to said level if he was at this club , too much pressure .

