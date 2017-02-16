He's got exactly what he needed - game time. He's a better Full Back than a Half Back, needs that extra time on the ball I think.
I wouldn't swap him for Ratchford or Patton at this stage, but if he keeps his improvement up, he's looking good.
It's nice to see Warrington boys in other SL teams doing well though, plus all the warringtonians in the current squad is promising.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bigtom, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, eddieH, HOOF HEARTED, MikeyWire, ScottyWire, ScouseWire, Stitch, Wolf Hall, Yahoo [Bot] and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|