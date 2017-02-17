CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote: Can't agree with many of the posters. Checkout the try highlights of Widnes v. Huddersfield round 1 match, and you will find Brierley involved in most of the 6 tries scored. Would have him over Drinkwater any day of the week. Perhaps most people have a downer on him because of the way he left the club?

Behave yourself - yes I have seen the highlights and if being on the same pitch relates to being involved then yes he wasAlso noticed Widnes targeting him in defence and scoring tries with Ryan almost getting there - which he seems very good at.If you think you'd have him before Drinkwater then ask your guide dog if he agrees with you, apart from pace there appears nothing remotely close that he can give better than Drinkwater.And no I don't have a problem with him, didn't leave under their best of terms but he followed his dream and good luck to him, although if I was a betting man Hudds will have another 7 in place before the end of the season