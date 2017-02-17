WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:02 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9157
Location: Deep in Leytherland
The lad does however have genuine qualities. (Pace and knowing when/where to back up, for instance) I would like to think a half decent coach could instil some of the other qualities mentioned here. I wonder what Paul Cooke could have done for him?

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:00 am
mapleyther
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2311
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
Speaking of someone who knew how to back up, Brierley not fit to lace Neil Turley's boots!

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:03 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 110
Can't agree with many of the posters. Checkout the try highlights of Widnes v. Huddersfield round 1 match, and you will find Brierley involved in most of the 6 tries scored. Would have him over Drinkwater any day of the week. Perhaps most people have a downer on him because of the way he left the club?

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:35 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 870
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Can't agree with many of the posters. Checkout the try highlights of Widnes v. Huddersfield round 1 match, and you will find Brierley involved in most of the 6 tries scored. Would have him over Drinkwater any day of the week. Perhaps most people have a downer on him because of the way he left the club?


It did leave a bad taste in the mouth, something that was volubly explained to the young tyro as he sat in the stands in the Mid8s last year.

Personally, Bongser wishes that we still had him as an option. But no open armed welcome back for this enfant prodigue. It'd be like saying "we'll all laugh about it the morning" as your wife suddenly turns up after three months, three months during which you've been told that it's been all over Facebook how many of your rivals and enemies she's been gobbling.

That would be hard to swallow!

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:48 pm
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4990
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Can't agree with many of the posters. Checkout the try highlights of Widnes v. Huddersfield round 1 match, and you will find Brierley involved in most of the 6 tries scored. Would have him over Drinkwater any day of the week. Perhaps most people have a downer on him because of the way he left the club?


Behave yourself - yes I have seen the highlights and if being on the same pitch relates to being involved then yes he was :D
Also noticed Widnes targeting him in defence and scoring tries with Ryan almost getting there - which he seems very good at.

If you think you'd have him before Drinkwater then ask your guide dog if he agrees with you, apart from pace there appears nothing remotely close that he can give better than Drinkwater.

And no I don't have a problem with him, didn't leave under their best of terms but he followed his dream and good luck to him, although if I was a betting man Hudds will have another 7 in place before the end of the season
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:16 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 389
I would be very chuffed if Ryan signed up with us again any time.
