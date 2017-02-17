|
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4969
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
mr. chairman wrote:
maybe he did but he looked way out of his depth tonight
He's not got the same coach now has he - don't think Stone has thought much of him from day one TBH, I would certainly take Drinkwater before him any day of the week
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15780
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Thought enough of him to give him the 7 shirt, but Hudds looked poor and Brierley needs a free role as a support player
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1391
|
ColD wrote:
He's not got the same coach now has he - don't think Stone has thought much of him from day one TBH, I would certainly take Drinkwater before him any day of the week
Agreed. Brierley is an excellent finisher, but not a creator.
We were 1 dimensional in the Championship but we could get away with it.
Drinky much better at game managemnt
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1415
Location: In't Tap Room
|
ColD wrote:
He's not got the same coach now has he - don't think Stone has thought much of him from day one TBH, I would certainly take Drinkwater before him any day of the week
Yes. Every day of the week and twice on Sundays.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:16 pm
|
frank1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 385
|
My opinion is Brierley on his day is exciting to watch and it's because of him that Huddersfield and not Hull KR are in Superleague this season.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:24 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4947Location:
lowton
|
frank1 wrote:
My opinion is Brierley on his day is exciting to watch and it's because of him that Huddersfield and not Hull KR are in Superleague this season.
he was certainly not exciting last night and in my opinion will be back in the championship next year fast, yes he is good defence no way .creative no way, silly lad yes
|
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 428
|
Brierley is only as good as the support around him at Leigh he had plenty of support play and ball feeding. I dont see any of that at Hudds for him, which is a shame as he sure can score tries
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:12 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4947Location:
lowton
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Brierley is only as good as the support around him at Leigh he had plenty of support play and ball feeding. I dont see any of that at Hudds for him, which is a shame as he sure can score tries
he was also playing in a inferior league that allowed him to look good this season is different in a superior league he can't hack it . it showed last night that when brough linked with gaskell they looked good as gaskell can kick a ball brierley can't
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1415
Location: In't Tap Room
|
frank1 wrote:
My opinion is Brierley on his day is exciting to watch and it's because of him that Huddersfield and not Hull KR are in Superleague this season.
Yes to be fair in that first half v Hull KR he did do well, scoring 3 quick tries. In the second half I did not see him once. I forgot he was playing. We certainly have a far superior '7' now in Drinkwater, make no mistake.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:25 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4947Location:
lowton
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Yes to be fair in that first half v Hull KR he did do well, scoring 3 quick tries. In the second half I did not see him once. I forgot he was playing. We certainly have a far superior '7' now in Drinkwater, make no mistake.
spot on harold drink water is way ahead in terms of technical ability not as fast but with him and higham on the field leigh look super league
|
