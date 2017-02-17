WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - brierley

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:43 am
ColD
mr. chairman wrote:
maybe he did but he looked way out of his depth tonight


He's not got the same coach now has he - don't think Stone has thought much of him from day one TBH, I would certainly take Drinkwater before him any day of the week
Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:09 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Thought enough of him to give him the 7 shirt, but Hudds looked poor and Brierley needs a free role as a support player

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:23 am
Paul_Lyon
ColD wrote:
He's not got the same coach now has he - don't think Stone has thought much of him from day one TBH, I would certainly take Drinkwater before him any day of the week


Agreed. Brierley is an excellent finisher, but not a creator.
We were 1 dimensional in the Championship but we could get away with it.
Drinky much better at game managemnt

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:48 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
ColD wrote:
He's not got the same coach now has he - don't think Stone has thought much of him from day one TBH, I would certainly take Drinkwater before him any day of the week


Yes. Every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:16 pm
frank1
My opinion is Brierley on his day is exciting to watch and it's because of him that Huddersfield and not Hull KR are in Superleague this season.

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:24 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
frank1 wrote:
My opinion is Brierley on his day is exciting to watch and it's because of him that Huddersfield and not Hull KR are in Superleague this season.


he was certainly not exciting last night and in my opinion will be back in the championship next year fast, yes he is good defence no way .creative no way, silly lad yes
Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:07 pm
RoyBoy29
Strong-running second rower
Brierley is only as good as the support around him at Leigh he had plenty of support play and ball feeding. I dont see any of that at Hudds for him, which is a shame as he sure can score tries

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:12 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Brierley is only as good as the support around him at Leigh he had plenty of support play and ball feeding. I dont see any of that at Hudds for him, which is a shame as he sure can score tries


he was also playing in a inferior league that allowed him to look good this season is different in a superior league he can't hack it . it showed last night that when brough linked with gaskell they looked good as gaskell can kick a ball brierley can't
Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:17 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
frank1 wrote:
My opinion is Brierley on his day is exciting to watch and it's because of him that Huddersfield and not Hull KR are in Superleague this season.


Yes to be fair in that first half v Hull KR he did do well, scoring 3 quick tries. In the second half I did not see him once. I forgot he was playing. We certainly have a far superior '7' now in Drinkwater, make no mistake.

Re: brierley

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:25 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Yes to be fair in that first half v Hull KR he did do well, scoring 3 quick tries. In the second half I did not see him once. I forgot he was playing. We certainly have a far superior '7' now in Drinkwater, make no mistake.


spot on harold drink water is way ahead in terms of technical ability not as fast but with him and higham on the field leigh look super league
