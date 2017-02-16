WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - brierley

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions brierley

 
Post a reply

brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:57 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4940
Location: lowton
not improved any in fact gone backwards
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:02 pm
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7575
Location: Bramhall
Can't disagree there Keith. Another lively half back in that side and they would be very good.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:12 pm
Paul_Lyon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1390
Looking like a spare part. Role in the second half is shipping the ball onto brough.
Huddersfield haven't improved either by the look of it.
Salford not great, but don't have to be.

Cash Leigh was a higher paced and quality game I think.

Re: brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:15 pm
Paul_Lyon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1390
Spoke too soon. Arm chair expert....

Re: brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:17 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4940
Location: lowton
Paul_Lyon wrote:
Spoke too soon. Arm chair expert....

we see budd's coming into game because gaskell and mellor are working with brough nowt do with brierley
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:23 pm
Paul_Lyon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1390
mr. chairman wrote:
we see budd's coming into game because gaskell and mellor are working with brough nowt do with brierley


Agreed.

Re: brierley

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:26 pm
Paul_Lyon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1390
James child took 20 minutes before reverting to form

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, frank1, Paul_Lyon, propforward 2338, shadrack, TV BOY and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,8021,66375,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
14-22
SALFORD
TV  
...O'Brien try & goal - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  